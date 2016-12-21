Gallagher’s Trainor, Garces receive U.S. Youth Soccer team selections

SMITHFIELD – Abby Trainor and Isabella Garces, who recently helped the Gallagher Middle School girls’ soccer team win its third straight Northern Division championship, were named U.S. Youth Soccer national and regional team selections for their respective age groups.

Trainor, an 8th-grade goalkeeper, was selected to the 2003 U.S. Youth Soccer ODP (Olympic Development Program) national camp that will take place next month in Phoenix, Ariz., and Garces, a 6th-grader, was named to the 2004 Region I roster for Williamsburg, Va.