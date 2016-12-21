Giant Santa back by demand in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – In Smithfield, Santa Clause has already come to town.

He measures about 19 feet tall, and waves to passersby at 20 Smith Ave., behind a holiday greeting sign on the lot. Last year, he wasn’t on display, but now Kris Kringle is back by popular demand.

It takes four to six people a few hours every year to assemble the fiberglass Santa on the Smith Avenue spot owned by the Branch family of Smithfield.

He comes in five pieces on the flatbed of a large tow truck, said Michael Branch, owner of the lot.

Susan, Michael’s wife, said using the tallest ladders they can find, Michael and a few friends get together to put up the structure. Each piece slides in to create the Santa tower.

It’s a process that takes a few hours each December, and about a half-day to dismantle and pack away all the pieces come January. The group waits for a warm day to do that, Susan said jokingly.

“You actually should have a little crane to put it up because it’s so cumbersome,” Michael said, but the group has a method that’s proven to be successful thus far.

Michael climbs inside the hollow base of Santa’s framework, and helpers hand him the enormous pieces. Santa’s boots alone measure roughly 2 feet.

Santa’s head and beard, Michael said, are the trickiest to assemble. It’s a matter of climbing and pushing, he said, but the job gets done.

Santa is held up by five trusty cables, and he’s more than 50 years old, Michael said.

Santa traveled from Garden City in Cranston, where Michael remembers seeing him standing tall during his childhood years when he lived in Glocester.

Branch family members explained that Santa made his debut once the family began hosting Christmas parties for friends and relatives at the 20 Smith Ave. spot. In its first year, 125 guests came by, bringing canned goods and unwrapped toys that would later be donated to local churches, Michael said. That number almost doubled the last year the family hosted the party, in 2014, which saw about four truckloads of toys donated.

Michael and Susan said their family would do all the cooking for the festivities, where a live band played, a full course dinner was served, horse and buggy rides took off and Santa arrived by boat one year from Slack Reservoir.

After the family stopped hosting the Christmas party, the giant Santa came down, too.

One of Michael and Susan’s granddaughters, 10-year-old Skyla Oliveira, told the couple that kids from school would scream in excitement each time their bus passed by the giant Santa.

He was missed not just by local schoolchildren, but also neighbors and friends in town, Michael and Susan said, but now he’s back at his post, waving once more.

Santa, Michael explained, “brings some spirit back” to town.

“It seems like the community is getting more interested in the village area,” Susan said, adding that the town’s Christmas parade was a hit this year.

“It’s nice having that coziness again in the town,” she said.