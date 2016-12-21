Hope Library Vacation Week programs

SCITUATE – The Hope Library will have three programs for the week of the holiday vacation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the library will hold a Family Movie afternoon. You can enjoy popcorn and a family movie from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Call the library, 821-7910, for the movie title and or to reserve your seat.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a program entitled Native Wildlife in Winter. This is a program for families with children ages 4 and up. Call the library for more information to register.

LEGO Time will take place on Friday, Dec. 30, from 2- 3:30 p.m. Families with children ages 4 and up are invited to make some LEGO creations. The LEGOs will be supplied. Parents and younger siblings are wecome. The Hope Library is located on 374 North Road and can be reached at 821-7910.