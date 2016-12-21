New-look Chieftains open season

Ponaganset hopes to ‘run and press’ its way to success in revamped D-III

GLOCESTER – With the high school boys’ basketball landscape realigning during the offseason, Ponaganset High remained in Division III. But that was the only thing that stayed the same for the Chieftains, who had a different looking team than they did last season when they took the court for their league opener last Friday night at home against Tiverton.

“We were the tallest team around (last year),” Ponaganset head coach Roger Forand said before his team’s non-league affair against Woonsocket last Tuesday, Dec. 13. “This year, we don’t have much height, and our tallest player, Jimmy Bergin, is out with a concussion. We’re young, but we have a couple of strong leading seniors.”

With the different makeup of his team, Forand said that he’s had to change the overall game strategy.

“We’re looking to run, run, and run,” he noted. “We’re going to run and press. We’re a totally different team from last year. We were big, but deliberate. This year, we are not deliberate. We want to wear people down. We will play 10-11 people in a half and get teams tired. If we stay close in the first half, I believe we can take the second.”

Prior to last Friday’s game against the Tigers, the Chieftains played three non-league games against teams in divisions higher than them. In Ponaganset’s Pink Madness Classic that took place from Dec. 10-11, the Chieftains lost to the Division II’s Juanita Sanchez, 81-77, and Johnston, 91-66, and in their game against the Division I Villa Novans, they suffered a 110-84 defeat.

Along with their lack of height, the Chieftains are also down in numbers. Forand said that they had four seniors graduate from last year’s team, which went 6-11 after totaling just three wins in the previous two seasons, and a few other players decided not to come back this year.

They have four seniors again this year who will lead the team in Joe Palazzo, Hayden Braga, and Bergin, who are returning starters, and Andrew Arsenault. Forand said that Braga and Palazzo “have to control the game,” as well as lead by example, and the head coach also hopes that Bergin will be a big rebounder in the middle.

Forand, who also has four juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen on his roster, said that any of his players, on any given night, can spark the team. Against the Villa Novans, five players scored in double digits for the Chieftains, led by Braga, who scored 25 points, and Palazzo, who had 19. Adding to the offense were sophomores Griffin Ferretti (13) and Steven Delsesto (11), and freshman Ryan Smith (10).

“It doesn’t matter who we play in a non-league game,” Forand said. “When you play good teams, you get better.”

With the Division III’s realignment, Forand doesn’t know much about his division, other than the usual Division III-North suspects in Scituate and Burrillville. Mount Saint Charles also resides in the North, and North Smithfield came back down this year. Tiverton and Wheeler, who have joined the East, are the big unknowns, along with Exeter/West Greenwich in the Central.

As for the Chieftains’ league opener against Tiverton, Ponaganset suffered a 75-59 loss that saw Braga score 20 points to lead the Chieftains, Palazzo add 16, and sophomore Kyle Cullen toss in 10.

Ponaganset’s next league game is on Thursday at 6 p.m. on the road against the Wheeler School.

They will then play in the Holiday Tournament held at Blackstone-Millville Regional over the Christmas break and return to league action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to host St. Patrick Academy.

“Our first goal is to win some games to make the playoffs,” Forand said. “I would like to win the division and ultimately the D-III championship, but we have to win some games first.”