Scituate Town Council votes to cut funding to SARCO

Town requests state police investigation

SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council voted unanimously last week to cut all funding to the Scituate Ambulance Corps, and send information on its financial practices to the Rhode Island State Police for investigation.

The decision followed the recent presentation of an independent audit of the corp that found payments made to Cmdr. Marybeth Ouellette’s personal business, inconsistencies in quarterly reports made to the town, and funds from a bank account dedicated to town funding used instead for fundraising efforts.

The vote, which took place at a special meeting of the board on Tuesday, Dec. 13, will result in an immediate stop in payments to the organization. SARCO may still respond to emergency calls for the time being, however, as the organization was not removed from the town’s run card.

It has been two years since concerned residents and members of the council first began asking questions about the corps, a volunteer organization that since 2012 has survived through a combination of around $32,000 in taxpayer contributions annually, along with donations. The independent group, founded just over 60 years ago, has been used in conjunction with the town’s other primarily volunteer fire departments: North Scituate, Hope Jackson, Chopmist Hill and Potterville.

Critics have charged that SARCO seldom responds to emergency calls and that the corps, which historically has been used as training grounds for young volunteers, is not worth the annual stipend.

In 2014, the corps was subject of an investigation after reports of widespread resignations, an abrupt change in locks at headquarters, and “missing medications.” The group ultimately retained its funding following a public vote in 2015, but councilors continued to investigate their processes ordering the audit, which evaluated the accounting records of all five departments for the period from January of 2015 through March of 2016.

Prepared by West Warwick-based Baxter, Dansereau & Associates LLP, it documented few problems with the accounting systems at the four other departments, but made recommendations for how to tighten processes.

The review of SARCO, however, found more serious issues, noting a lack of oversight or proper procedure, and questionable use of town funding.

“The ambulance corps does not use purchase orders or request vouchers and additionally there did not appear to be any signatures or approvals on the invoices that were selected for testing,” the report states.

Among the issues, auditors found that several checks from a SARCO account were made payable to Mother Nature Florist – a business owned by Oellette. The checks “were for the sending of arrangements to members of the SARC due to a wedding and two funerals,” according to the audit.

Two additional checks were made out to an arts and crafts store. Auditors were told that one was for artificial flowers to decorate the window boxes outside the Danielson Pike building, and another was for decorations for the Scituate Arts Festival, which were raffled off.

“Our testing verified that all invoices selected for testing were charged and addressed to the SARC but as noted did not appear to have any approval for payment,” the report states. “The treasurer/commander hand writes and signs all checks and the checkbook is kept locked in her home.”

The corp, the report noted, has two active bank accounts, with town appropriation money deposited into a Citizens Bank account, while donations and fundraising cash goes to one at Navigant Credit Union. Primary funding for the Navigant account, auditors noted, comes from the Scituate Arts Festival.

“During our subsequent review of financial records, we observed that there were disbursements from the operating account at Citizens which were related to fundraising,” it states.

As part of the review, Ouellette was asked for information regarding three withdrawals from the Navigant account for $1,000, $727 and $4,050, respectively.

The commander told auditors that the $1,000 was used to reimburse the Citizens account for arts festival purchases. For the $727 cash withdrawal they noted, “we were not able to find any documentation” and “no explanation was provided.”

Of the $4,050 “the commander advised us that this withdrawal was for a change drawer to be used as the art festival to make change for purchases made by festival participants.”

A reconciliation provided by the commander showed that in addition to the roughly $4,000 withdrawn for the festival, $3,000 was made through sales of various items that weekend, bringing total funds available to $7,025.

The commander said $2,000 of that money was deposited at Citizens, while the remaining $5,000 was put in a safety deposit box. Some of those funds, she said, were used to repair the brakes on the corp’s 2004 Dodge Durango, to the tune of around $1,500.

Two months later, invoices showed that repairs to the vehicle, this time for reconditioning, were again paid for in cash, this time totaling $2,158. The remaining cash on hand Ouellette told the auditors, was $1,367.

“When questioned why the full amount of cash ($7,025) available was not redeposited back into the Navigant Donations Fundraising and Grant Account used for fundraising funds she stated that she still remembers the Rhode Island credit union crisis back in the ’80s and is hesitant to put all SARC money in the bank,” the report noted of Ouellette.

The review also noted that bank reconciliations were not being performed, and there were a lack of internal controls of the check book.

“The commander orders items, pays invoices and signs checks,” it states. Also, “there were no attached copies of checks or list of donors attached to the detail of what was received.”

During a reconciliation of the quarterly reports submitted to the town, auditors also noted inconsistencies.

“We feel there should be more oversight performed at the Scituate Ambulance and Rescue Corp,” the report concludes, recommending among other changes that “SARC actively segregate funding from the town, which should be used only for general operations and not for fundraising activities.”

Attempts to reach Ouellette were unsuccessful.