Senior fitness classes begin in January

SCITUATE – A senior fitness class will be offered at Hope Library, 374 North Road, on Mondays, from 2 to 3 p.m., beginning Jan. 9.

Certified senior fitness specialist Myrna Moore will lead classes for those ages 55 and older. Classes will consist of stretching, body movement, light weight lifting, chair exercises, nutritional guidance and yoga.

All fitness levels are welcome. A donation of $1 per class is suggested, but not required. Call the library at 401-821-7910 to register.