Smithfield police help run counterfeiting sting at Pick N Pay

On Thursday, Dec. 15, police from Smithfield, Johnston and Bristol executed search warrants based a joint, month-long investigation into the sale of counterfeit handbags, wristlets, hats, gloves and earrings that were being sold at Pick N Pay stores in each town.

Based on the investigation, the Smithfield Police Department seized 32 items with a total retail value of $3,850, the Johnston Police seized 94 items with a total retail value of $9,485, and the Bristol Police seized 55 items with a total retail value of $10,602.

Police seized counterfeit Prada, Gucci, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Burberry handbags and wristlets. They also seized counterfeit The North Face hats and gloves along with counterfeit NFL and MLB items.

Smithfield police are charging the following individuals:

• Muhammad Yasin, age 48, of 2 Meader Circle in Barrington, with counterfeiting and altering trademarks.

• Raghavender Choula, age 23, of 236 Broadway in Providence, with counterfeiting and altering trademarks.

• Sukhdev Singh, age 69, of 47 Carleton St. in Attleboro, Mass., with counterfeiting and altering trademarks.

The Johnston police are charging the following individuals:

• Muhammad Yasin with with counterfeiting and altering trademarks.

• Saeed Azam, age 35, of 2855 Post Road in Warwick, with counterfeiting and altering trademarks.

Bristol police are charging the following individuals:

• Muhammad Yasin with counterfeiting and altering trademarks.

• Geutam Adhikari, age 38, of 28 Hillside St. in Providence, with counterfeiting and altering trademarks.