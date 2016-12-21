Two area residents have life-changing plans for lottery winnings

CRANSTON – A Smithfield woman claimed a $10,416 Daily Numbers win from the Dec. 17 evening draw. She wagered $2 on a combo bet and matched all four numbers in the exact order drawn to win $10,000, plus $416 for the box bet. She plans to put the majority of her winnings toward a down payment on a house. The winning ticket was purchased at Smithfield Mobil, 354 Putnam Pike, Smithfield.

Providence resident Dennes Garcia claimed a $25,000 Daily Numbers win from the Dec. 17 evening draw. He wagered $5 on a four-digit straight bet and matched all four numbers in the exact order drawn to win $25,000. He plans to give some of his winnings to his family and use the remainder to go back to school. The winning ticket was purchased at Admiral Disc Liquor Store, 395 Admiral St., Providence.