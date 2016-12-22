Shingles dumped on Elder Ballou

CUMBERLAND – The town's Highway Department workers were on the job early Thursday morning after a load of roofing shingles and nails were dumped on Elder Ballou Meetinghouse Road, on the Woonsocket border, late Wednesday night.

Crews had to come overnight to this area with an excavator to clear the road, and by morning were sweeping up the mess.

Police are asking anyone with information - including anyone who is currently having a roof replaced – to phone the station at 333-2500.