After deadly crashes, police urging residents not to drink and drive

Rhode Island State Police are urging all drivers to use caution and avoid drinking while driving following a night with two fatal crashes and four arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said at a press conference Thursday that both of the deaths were avoidable.

• On Thursday, at around 1:46 a.m., troopers from the State Police Lincoln Woods barracks and officers from the Pawtucket Police Department responded to Rte. 95 south, north of Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash. They found an Acura resting upright on the right shoulder of the roadway. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator was identified as Virtolino Lima, age 30 of 411 Manton Ave., Providence. A preliminary investigation by State Police determined that excessive speed and alcohol were contributing factors. Lima was apparently driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car and swerved right. The car then struck the curbing on the west side of the roadway, traveled across the grass, collided with the guardrail, then flew into the air and came to a rest after striking a pole.

• At around 2:54 a.m., State Police and officers from the Providence Police Department responded to the area of Rte. 95 south at the Rte. 146 merge in Providence for a report of another serious crash. They found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Providence Police and Fire also responded. After extinguishing the flames, the sole occupant of the vehicle, Raymond Santiago, 28, of 485 Plainfield St., Providence was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation determined that Santiago was speeding on Rte. 146 toward the merge with Rte. 95 when he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway, cut across the grass shoulder and struck a temporary concrete jersey barrier and a construction message board. The car then continued across all four lanes of travel on Rte. 95 south and collided with the high-speed concrete jersey barrier. The car then became engulfed in flames after striking the center concrete barrier. It is unclear at this time if Santiago was wearing his seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing to determine what else contributed to the incident.

• At around 3:50 a.m., police received reports of a wrong-way vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Rte. 95 in Pawtucket. With the assistance of members of the Pawtucket Police Department, the driver was stopped at the Broadway overpass traveling the wrong direction. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Brooke Morgan, age 23, of Cranston. Morgan was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs. Her blood alcohol content was measured at .162 percent and .165 percent. Morgan was processed and arraigned in Sixth Division District Court Thursday.

In addition to the arrest of Morgan, State Police also arrested and charged the following three drivers for suspicion of driving impaired.