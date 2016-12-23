Pawtucket police seeking leads in thefts from porches

PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket police are seeking information on a man seen stealing a package from the front porch of a family on Whitman Street Wednesday.

Maj. Tina Goncalves said there were two incidents in the same area around the same time. The surveillance video from the Whitman Street home appears to show a black male, age 30-40, pulling into the driveway, taking a package and then getting back into his car. The man is seen handing the package to a female passenger. He stole about $400 worth of Christmas gifts that had been delivered by UPS.

The license plate on the car appears to show 1B538.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call police at 401-727-9100