Clarie R. Dobek – Central Falls

Clarie R. Dobek, 93, formerly of 1085 High Street, passed away on Friday in the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Providence, with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Dobek.

Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Eva (Rocheleau) Vigeant. She was a lifelong resident of Central Falls.

She was a communicant of St. Aidan Church, Cumberland.

Mrs. Dobek loved to dance with her friends and family.

She was employed at A.T. Cross Company, A&Z Manufacturing and Speidel Manufacturing for many years.

She is survived by her children; Diane Burns and her husband, James, of Lincoln, and Theodore Dobek of Pawtucket. One grandson John Lawler of Vermont and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Simone Betty, Annette Corriveau-Galarneau, Germaine Heroux and Cecile DeVuyst.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with calling hours from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Steere House, 100 Borden Street, Providence, RI 02903.

Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com