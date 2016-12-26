Lucien O. Berthiaume Jr. – Woonsocket

Lucien O. Berthiaume Jr., 72, of Woonsocket, passed away on Dec. 24, 2016, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He is the husband of 49 years to Elaine (Champagne) Berthiaume. Born in Central Falls, R.I., he was the son of the late Lucien, Sr. and Florence (Ponton) Berthiaume.

He worked as a master electrician for Texas Instruments for most of his life. Lucien was also the owner and operator of Lou-B Electric Company. Lucien loved all things Disney, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their children, Ronda Berthiaume of Woonsocket, Lucien Berthiaume III of Phoenix, Ariz., and Kendra Menoche of North Smithfield; four grandchildren, Ella, Sophia, Eli and Avery; brother, Paul Berthiaume of Pawtucket, and two sisters, Susan Delisle of North Conway, N.H., and Diane Clarke of Pawtucket. He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Berthiaume.

His funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at 9:30 a.m. from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road., Cumberland. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice R.I., 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or at www.hopehospiceri.org.

www.holtfuneralhome.com