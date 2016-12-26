Edward F. Silvestri – North Providence

Edward F. Silvestri, 83, of Lojai Boulevard, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Providence, a son of Mary (Bertoni) Silvestri of North Providence, and the late Edward Silvestri, he had lived in North Providence for over 50 years.

Mr. Silvestri worked as a buyer for numerous department stores for many years before retiring. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Besides his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Denise Esten and Dorothy Lizotte, both of North Providence.

His funeral, with burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.