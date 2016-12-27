Looking back at a memorable 2016

Title-winning teams, individual honors highlight North Providence’s sports scene

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Championship teams and spectacular individual accomplishments helped make this past year on the North Providence sports scene one to truly remember.

Here’s a look at some of the moments that were the talk of the town:

• North Providence native Matt Bouthillette wrapped up a sensational high school track and field career at La Salle Academy this past spring, but before turning the page on his time with the Rams and continuing his academic and athletic career at Georgetown University, the All-State distance runner turned in quite a few spectacular performances.

During the indoor season, which saw Bouthillette help the Rams win their third straight state championship, he took fourth place in the mile in 4:18.21 at the New England Championships, as well as eighth in the two-mile (9:03.45) at the New Balance Nationals in Manhattan, N.Y. At that same meet, Bouthillette also earned All-American honors when he helped the Rams’ 4x1-mile relay team finish third.

The outdoor season saw Bouthillette repeat as the state champion in the 3,000 at the RIIL Championships in a time of 8:37.28, place fourth in the 1,600 at the New England Championships in 4:12.84 (a time that was only 0.37 of a second behind the winning time), and in his final high school race, take eighth in the two-mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in Renton, Wash., in a state-record time of 8:53.94. Bouthillette also set state outdoor records in the 3,000 (8:21.10) and 3,200 (8:51.23) during the season.

• The North Providence High junior varsity boys’ basketball team capped a 20-0 season by repeating as Division II champions.

• North Providence High sophomore swimmer Ally Azevedo set school records in the 100-yard (:58.85), 200-yard (2:10.71), and 500-yard (5:54.93) freestyles.

• The Ricci Middle School wrestling team posted a 14-0 record for its first Northern Division championship since 2002. This was also the first time Ricci completed a season undefeated.

• Talk about déjà vu. North Providence High track and field standout Nathan Coogan placed fourth in the 600 at last February’s RIIL Indoor Championships in a time of 1:24.92 that was 1.49 seconds off the first-place time, and in the 800 at last June’s RIIL Outdoor Championships, he produced a time of 1:57.40 that was just seven-tenths of a second off the winning time.

• The North Providence High wrestling team captured the Division I-B regular-season championship with a 12-2 record. It was the Cougars’ first title since the 2011-12 season and third in the last six years. Two members of the team, senior 195-pounder Nathan Moreira and junior 120-pounder Josh Wheeler, also went on to place second in their weight classes at the RIIL Championships.

• North Providence’a Marcel Pettway, a freshman forward on the Bryant University men’s basketball team, was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the NEC All-Rookie Team after finishing the season averaging 11.4 points and seven rebounds per game.

Pettway also shot 59.7 percent from the field, which was the third-best percentage in the NEC, and he was also fifth in the NEC in double-doubles with eight.

• The North Providence Barracudas youth swim team captured the program’s first championship at the RIMA Championships at UMass-Dartmouth’s Tripp Center. The Barracudas, who posted a 9-2 record during the dual-meet season, claimed the title by 21 points.

• The North Providence 8th-grade all-star boys’ basketball team captured the RIYBA (R.I. Youth Basketball Association) state championship with a 15-6 record that included victories in their final eight games and a 43-42 victory over Coventry in the finals on March 6.

• The Saint Augustine girls’ basketball team was also a state champion last winter, as the squad completed an undefeated season by winning the Catholic Athletic League’s Grammar Division I title.

• The North Providence Youth Basketball Association saw Gina M. Picard/School Committee District 1 claim the Senior Division championship, Navigant Credit Union win the Junior Division title, and Barone’s Orthodontics capture the Girls’ Senior Division crown.

• Jo-Ann D’Alessandro, who was one of the greatest basketball players to suit up for North Providence High and Rhode Island College, was inducted into the RIIL Athletic Hall of Fame.

D’Alessandro was a four-year member of the Cougars who captained the team her junior and senior seasons and helped lead NP to the Class B title during the 1982-83 season.

• The North Providence High softball team went 15-1 during the regular season for the second straight season to repeat as Division II-West champions.

• Nicole Lussier, a senior midfielder on the North Providence High girls’ lacrosse team, scored 54 goals in just 15 games.

• The North Providence High golf team placed 11th out of 18 teams at the RIIL Championships at Cranston Country Club for the Cougars’ best finish in decades, and freshman Nick Petracca, who became the first NP player in 12 years to reach the second day of competition, shot an 80 on the first day and an 84 on the second.

The Cougars also went 8-4 during the regular season, giving them a 32-12 mark over their last three springs.

• The North Providence High boys’ outdoor track and field team took fourth place at the Northern Division championship meet at Cumberland’s Tucker Field. The Cougars’ highlights came from their 4x400 relay team of David Fashemi, Fred Jayson, Rakeem Bontemp, and Sammy Sosa, who won their race in 46.6 seconds, and Coogan, who scored 16 points by placing second in the 800 (2:02.1) and 1,500 (4:11.9).

• The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 15-year-old all-star baseball team captured the state championship and reached the title game of the New England tourney, only to suffer a 5-1 loss to Lynn, Mass. In the state playoffs, NP-Smithfield went 3-0, shutting out Cranston in the finals, 7-0.

• KFC repeated as North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth champions by sweeping its best-of-five championship series with LL Data Design LLC. The title was also the fifth and final one for KFC manager Mike Walker, who retired after his team clinched the title.

• Also among the town’s summer champions were Mayor Lombardi, which won the North Providence East Little League title with a 16-2 mark, Chrsitiansen’s Fine Milk, which went 21-3-1 to capture the North Providence West Little League crown, and the North Providence Velocity U14 White softball team, which claimed the Class C state championship.

On the soccer pitch, the North Providence Youth Soccer Association’s U11 and U14 girls’ soccer teams also won R.I. Soccer Cup championships, with the U14 squad also winning the R.I. Super Liga state title.

Speaking of Mayor Lombardi, the ballclub also captured the Mayor’s Cup championship by blanking Christiansen’s in a winner-take-all game, 5-0.

• Two players in the North Providence Girls’ Fastpitch Softball league, Corina Haddock and Michaela Rizzo, captured their respective age divisions at the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run regional competition on June 11 at Fenway Park.

Haddock finished first in the ages 11-12 division, and Rizzo placed first in the 9-10 division.

• Gerard Dandeneau, Debora Scarpelli Gildea, Stefanie Lombardi, Paul Phillips, and the 1979 North Providence Girls’ Fastpitch Softball national championship team were inducted into the North Providence Sports Hall of Fame.

• Two North Providence High teams that changed divisions enjoyed successful seasons this past fall. The girls’ tennis team, which moved from Division II to III, went 14-2, and the girls’ soccer team, which jumped from Division III to II, went 9-4-2 (after going 9-4-3 the previous season). • Former North Providence High soccer standout Olivia Capraro was named the MVP of the Rhode Island College women’s soccer team. • Two North Providence student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent in November. Deja Ross, a senior guard on the Pomfret School’s girls’ basketball team, signed her NLI with Division I Xavier University, and Hope Lincoln, a senior catcher (and a Third-Team All-Stater) on the Bay View Academy softball team, signed with Division II University of Bridgeport. • North Providence native Richard Fossa was inducted into the Providence Gridiron Club’s Hall of Fame. Fossa was a former standout player at La Salle who spent eight seasons on the North Providence High coaching staff in the 1990s, serving four as the head football coach. • Fresh off excellent cross country seasons for the Cougars, Coogan and Andre Solomon-Messier finished among the top 75 runners at the RIIL Championships at Ponaganset High, as Coogan took 31st place in 16:51.47 and Solomon-Messier was 73rd in 17:35.16. At the Class B meet, Coogan placed fourth (16:49) and Solomon-Messier took 10th (17:09). • North Providence senior tailback Sammy Sosa became a 1,000-yard rusher in the Cougars’ 22-8 victory over Ponaganset on Nov. 4.