Lt. Perez sues police department for harassment, discrimination

Attorney says chief, deputy chief will be exonerated

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Lt. Diana Perez, a lieutenant in the North Providence Police Department since 2004, filed her sexual harassment suit against department leaders last Wednesday, alleging a “hostile” working environment “resulting in discrimination and retaliation” because she is a woman.

Perez claims she was regularly humiliated on the job before going out on stress leave in April.

The Human Rights Commission awarded Perez the “right to sue” on Nov. 25.

According to Perez’s suit, she has “suffered severe, disabling injuries,” including high blood pressure and anxiety as a result of the hostile work environment. She and her attorney, Ed Roy, are not specifying the damages they’re looking for.

Perez in her sexual harassment suit is alleging widespread poor treatment of women by Police Chief Chris Pelagio and Deputy Chief Charles Davey.

Perez referred comment to Roy, who told The Breeze his client “is a highly respected and very accomplished law enforcement officer” with a great reputation throughout the state. Her claims are “very credible,” he said.

Pelagio referred comment to attorney Joe Penza, who is representing him and Davey. Penza told The Breeze that he believes a pending report on the allegations presented to the Human Rights Commission and investigated by an independent investigator hired by Mayor Charles Lombardi “will be very telling in terms of the validity of her claims.”

“I think a lot of the allegations that were put before the Human Rights Commission, and in the complaint, those statements were taken out of context,” he said. “We intend to vigorously defend this and I think in the end the chief and deputy chief will be exonerated.”

Lombardi, who is also named in the suit, told The Breeze he was surprised that Perez went through with suing officials, especially after he tried to help her resolve issues with Pelagio and Davey. He said the truth of her claims will be decided through the legal process.

“I’m the guy who called her in and brought this to a head,” he said. The biggest concern from Perez in that meeting was how the mayor found out about the issues, said Lombardi. He said she told him she hadn’t wanted the matter to go as far as it had gone.

Roy denied that Lombardi or anyone else has tried to settle any of the issues with Perez.

“That’s not true,” he said.

Lombardi called on Perez to come back to work, where any differences with the top police officials can be worked out. He noted that she appears to be doing “very well with her photography business.”

Roy responded that Perez wants to return to work, “but we’re not there yet.” Perez “has had an illustrious career as a police officer,” he said, and certainly wants to finish it out.

“It’s very early in the process,” he said.

Roy said he knows nothing about the photography business being run by Perez, but said photography is often taken up by people who are looking for “stress relief.”

Among the accusations from Perez are:

• That Pelagio taunted her by telling her that a bail commissioner wanted her in a sexual way. Davey and another officer were on hand.

• That Pelagio and Davey would refer to another female in the department with derogatory terms about her weight.

• That Pelagio referred to female town officials and department members as the c-word.

• That Pelagio responded to her criticism of a female applicant by suggesting that she just didn’t want competition, referring to the applicant’s attractiveness. He allegedly continued to speak about the applicant’s looks as another officer suggested the applicant could sit on his lap during her interview.

• That Davey overheard Pelagio saying the lyrics from “I like big butts and I cannot lie” and asked for a time out, saying he didn’t want to be a witness to it.

Perez alleges that Pelagio regularly made sexual and derogatory comments toward her, and that he and other top police officials retaliated against her when she complained.