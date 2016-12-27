N. Providence turned a corner in 2016

NORTH PROVIDENCE – In 2016, the town finally appeared to move past the financial troubles that have plagued it since the recession of 2008.

North Providence residents had their typical doses of politics and controversy in 2016, but the town’s reviving economic condition was the biggest story of the year.

With another year of no tax increase, a promise from Mayor Charles Lombardi of few tax hikes in the near future, and many new commercial projects either coming to fruition or in the works, residents are feeling good about the town’s position going forward.

Lombardi says the lack of tax hikes in the future will drop North Providence down the list of most-taxed communities in the state, where it currently ranks third overall.

Among the projects either opened in the past year or coming in the near future are Tumblesalts Café, the Lyman Lofts, a new Cumberland Farms, Miller’s Gymnastics, Providence Brewing Company, Verizon, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Bark Republic, the new Dexter Training Concepts, Athens Diner, TD Bank, and Washington Trust.

It wasn’t all good news on the business front, as companies like Blast Fitness and Carrie’s Restaurant are shutting down operations (Carrie’s is still open on Fridays). Officials also battled for much of the year with the owner of a dilapidated building on the corner of Mineral Spring Avenue and Smithfield Road trying to get the property redeveloped.

The town finally paid off its $10.5 million deficit reduction bond, freeing up about $2 million in annual spending and helping officials avoid a tax increase. Continued bond rating upgrades in 2016 should save the town significant money on its future borrowing, including bonds for new schools.

Officials this year took a step toward making the town more friendly to business, adding more 24-hour licenses.

Here are the rest of our top stories for 2016:

Lombardi fights off Catanzaro

If you lived in North Providence and somehow missed the mayoral contest this year, you don’t drive, don’t read the news, and may not have a pulse. The battle between incumbent Mayor Charles Lombardi and Democrat challenger Kristen Catanzaro was a vicious one. Lombardi eventually prevailed, getting the win with 62 percent of the vote.

Lombardi’s primary win, as well as his follow-up victory over independent Brian Quirk, secured him another four years in office, years he says will be good ones for North Providence. Catanzaro had contended that the mayor should have stayed more focused on quality of life in the town even as taxpayers worked to pay off the deficit reduction bond. She took the mayor to task on a host of issues, painting him as a leader who lost touch on issues that matter to residents.

Catanzaro’s run for mayor had a ripple effect, as the Town Council lost one of its Lombardi critics (Catanzaro) and the mayor gained two more allies in Steven DiLorenzo and Ken Amoriggi. New council members are saying they’ll hold the mayor accountable on spending and other moves, but some observers question whether there are any checks and balances left in local government with Catanzaro’s departure.

The Lombardi/Catanzaro fight wasn’t the only storyline in the 2016 election. The presence of Donald Trump in the presidential race had even the most casual political observers paying attention, and Republican Trump surprised many by scoring well in a town that typically functions as a stronghold for Democrats.

The mayoral race is believed to have a role in the local races for General Assembly, where two incumbents in the House of Representatives, William O’Brien and Frank Ciccone, both supported by Lombardi, handily beat back challenges from progressive Democrats.

Rats

This one may as well have been included in the election story, because the rats of Lymansville (and beyond) played a central role in Catanzaro’s run for mayor. Catanzaro and residents complained that Lombardi didn’t take the issue seriously enough, even as some residents were catching dozens of rats.

The issue is still lingering, as Lombardi and his staff continue to say they’re limited in how they can respond if residents continue to leave food sources for the rodents to eat. Officials have cited dozens of property owners, and residents say the situation has improved, but the problem overall is persisting.

One key initiative to watch is the push by some council members and resident for new covered trash totes.

Many roads repaved

Dozens of roads were finally repaved after years of paying off the town’s significant debts. Some residents accused Mayor Lombardi of waiting until an election year to move forward with so much repaving, but the mayor insisted the work only waited because the old deficit hadn’t been paid off.

More than 50 roads, many in badly deteriorated condition, were eventually repaved. Some roads that may not have otherwise made the list were done because National Grid was doing utility upgrades on them and paid for half of the cost.

Many more roads are expected to be redone in 2017, and Councilor Raymond DeStefanis is calling for officials to seek a bond for a more widescale repaving program.

Officials focus on quality of life

Roads weren’t the only amenity seeing an upgrade in 2016, as officials also invested in parks and playgrounds.

The new community center, teen center, gazebo and playground at Camp Meehan/Notte Park were some of the many improvements made at that facility, and officials also put money into two new playgrounds at Stephen Olney Park.

Almost all of the upgrades are being paid for through grants.

New schools OK’d

It was a victorious election year for the School Department with the overwhelming passage of Question 8, a move that allows the construction of two new elementary schools as well as health and safety repairs at the remaining schools in town.

The $75 million plan is the largest public building project North Providence has seen, according to town officials, where McGuire and Stephen Olney schools, built in the 1930s, will be demolished, and Marieville will be decommissioned once the two new schools are built.

School and town officials are now challenged with configuring a bus distribution plan to relocate children during construction, but that process is one Gina Picard, vice chairwoman of the School Committee, said is long overdue. The current school district lines, as she noted in November, are based on 40-year-old plans.

Come June 27 of next year, Finance Director John McNamee said McGuire Elementary and Olney Elementary will be handed over to Gilbane Inc. for construction.

McGuire students will be housed at the former Calef Elementary School in Johnston, and next month, the School Committee is expected to take a vote on the lease agreement for that building. Students from Stephen Olney will be moved to the former St. Patrick School in town. Prior to the vote, Supt. Melinda Smith was one of many to voice her concerns about consequences if the bond was voted down. She, and other School Department officials and committee members, said the town would still be required by the Rhode Island Department of to fix all the schools in the district. As noted by Smith, RIDE reimburses the School Department 56 cents on every dollar spent on the project. Future reimbursement by RIDE for such projects, she added, is uncertain. The Question 8 landslide victory comes after about three years of work on the initial proposal. As numbers came in on election day, Smith said, “I am thrilled for the students in North Providence that the people in town see the need for new schools and upgrades.” Public safety complex, animal shelter move forward Though it was a quieter year on the “Google money” front, with less controversy surrounding the North Providence Police Department’s $60 million windfall from Google in 2012, there was still plenty of action on spending what’s left of that money, which stands at around $35 million. About $1 million of the Google money was spent to purchase a commercial complex at the front of the proposed site for the proposed $25 million public safety complex across from North Providence High School. That property will be demolished for the project, which is set to get started next spring. The Breeze also reported in early December that Mayor Charles Lombardi reached an agreement to spend another $650,000 in Google funds on the Knights of Columbus hall next door to the commercial complex. Lawsuits and controversies abound It wouldn’t be North Providence without the controversy. From fights over senior center funding and internal strife in the police department to lawsuits from town residents and employees, the town wasn’t able to escape the trail of problems it’s had over the past few years. Among the biggest headlines for the year were the sexual harassment lawsuit from Lt. Diana Perez against Chief Chris Pelagio and others, the lawsuit from resident Joseph Wayne Deion over the alleged beating he took from North Providence police officers, and the arrest of Finance Director Justin Cambio. Graduation rate hits 98% North Providence High School celebrated its new designation as the high school with the best graduation rate in the state in grand style, holding a showcase event at the school in February. The 98 percent graduation rate, which won NPHS accolades nationally, was a credit to the hard work of so many students and staff, said Principal Joe Goho, including at the lower grade levels, where the foundations for future success are laid. Goho told those assembled in the NPHS auditorium that officials won’t be satisfied until they hit 100 percent for a graduation rate. The school’s success put it ahead of Portsmouth, at 97 percent, Classical, at 97 percent, Barrington, at 96 percent, and Smithfield, at 96 percent. Goho attributed the elite graduation numbers on many factors, including staff caring about each student, continued momentum for one of the best senior project programs in the state, and growth in mastery of 21st century skills, among others. North Providence is “a place where every child is important,” he said, and NPHS is a school where education is personalized for each student and teens are given reasons outside of academics to stay in school. “Congratulations to the entire North Providence High School community,” said Gov. Gina Raimondo at that February rally. “You’ve shown that with dedication and by focusing on the individual learning needs of each student, we can dramatically improve graduation rates and prepare all students for success.”