NP girls’ basketball team breaks out to 2-0 start in Div. III

WARWICK – The North Providence High girls’ basketball team picked up its second Division III victory in three nights last Thursday by rolling to a 53-36 crossover win over Toll Gate at the Titans’ gymnasium.

The Cougars, who are 2-0 in the league, battled back from a 12-7 deficit to grab a 23-20 lead at the break, and thanks to an 8-0 run early in the second half, they found themselves with a 39-26 lead with 9:53 to play in the game.

Sierra Stewart scored a game-high 17 points and played well on the boards and Stephanie Saucier and Destiny Gregson tossed in nine apiece for the Cougars, who also received eight points from Chyanne Johnson and scoring from five other players.

The Cougars were a couple of nights removed from a come-from-behind 52-50 victory at home over Tiverton that saw NP overcome a 30-19 halftime deficit.

Saucier poured in 14 points and Stewart added 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead NP, which also received points from nine different points.

The Cougars, who are playing in the Smithfield Holiday Boosters tournament this week, return to their division schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 4, as they host the Block Island School in a 5 p.m. game.