NPYBA’s Baccala, Millennium Pools hike records to 6-0

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Baccala and Millennium Pools hiked their first-place records in the North Providence Youth Basketball Association to 6-0 last week at the Birchwood and Ricci Middle School gymnasiums by picking up a pair of victories, with Baccala defeating William O’Brien, 46-37, and Bagel Express, 65-49, in the Senior Division, and Millennium Pools topping Dexter Cleaners, 33-30, and D. Palmieri’s Bakery, 42-33, in the Junior Division.

The Senior Division also saw second-place Bagel Express improve to 3-2 by downing Marciano Law, 65-58, and Polisena Construction pick up its first victory of the season by posting a 68-59 win over William O’Brien.

In the Junior Division, Navigant Credit Union improved to 5-1 by netting a 37-28 win over Jimmy’s Charles Street Auto. Senator Ciccone captured its second win in three games by holding off Dexter Cleaners, 37-36, and D. Palmieri’s Bakery earned its fourth victory of the season by topping Barone Orthodontics, 39-25.