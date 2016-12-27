O’Brien to create state scholarship program

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rep. William O’Brien, of House District 54 in North Providence, says he plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session that will form a study commission to investigate the creation of a statewide college scholarship program funded through revenue generated from the newly approved Twin River casino in Tiverton.

O’Brien hopes to appropriate $20 million from the casino’s revenue to fund the scholarship program.

“With tuition costs continuing to rise every single year, more young Rhode Islanders who wish to better their lives through higher education are in need of help to make their dreams come true,” said O’Brien.

The scholarship would be available only to graduates of Rhode Island high schools and must be used for attending a Rhode Island college or university, public or private.