Olympic medalist Beisel visits NP Pool & Fitness Center on Jan. 10

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Pool & Fitness Center at 1810 Mineral Spring Ave. is offering the opportunity to meet three-time Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m.

Beisel, who hails from North Kingstown, will be on hand to speak to swimmers, sign autographs, and show some of her memorabilia.

The Pool & Fitness Center is also holding a registration session for all levels its winter session youth swim lessons (for children ages 4-13) through the American Red Cross Learn to Swim Program on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 a.m. The fee is $40 with a pool membership, and the sessions will run on Saturday mornings from Jan. 21 to March 11.

Call 401-353-7007 for more information.