Special education committee meets Jan. 11

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Special Education Local Advisory Committee will host a session on improving language skills through reading and play on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The presentation will be done by North Providence speech pathologists Kristin Gilmore and Lisa Lopes. It will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Birchwood Middle School library, 10 Birchwood Drive.