Police unable to use license plate to track down thief

PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket police are seeking information on a man seen stealing a package from the front porch of a family on Whitman Street last Wednesday.

Maj. Tina Goncalves said there were two incidents in the same area around the same time. Surveillance video from the Whitman Street home appears to show a black male, age 30-40, pulling into the driveway, taking a package and then getting back into his car. The man is seen handing the package to a female passenger. He stole about $400 worth of Christmas gifts that had been delivered by UPS.

The license plate on the car appears to show 1B538, IB538, IB538 or TB538, but Goncalves said Tuesday that police have been unable to connect any possible sequence of letters and numbers to the car seen on video.

"The vehicle does not come back to any plausible combination of the plate the detective has checked," she said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call police at 401-727-9100.