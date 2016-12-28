Cumberland benefits from grants in 2016

The year 2016 saw thousands of dollars in grants coming to Cumberland. Among them are the following:

From the Champlin Foundations:

• $204,100 for locker room renovations, bathroom upgrades and “camperships,” for the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln.

• $175,000 to fund a a 22-foot-long dehumidifier for the pool wing that provides fresh air, cooling, heating and dehumidifying at the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln.

• $54,800 for restroom renovations at the Cumberland Public Library.

• $10,000 to secure a new sign in front of Town Hall.

From Lowe’s:

• $50,000 for a new teen center at the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln.

From the U.S. Housing & Urban Development:

• $67,326 for training resources for tenants of the Cumberland Housing Authority.

From Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts:

• $150,000 for restoration of the Franklin Farms farmhouse.

• $97,000 for window replacements at the Blackstone River Theatre.