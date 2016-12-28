Cumberland paves the way in 2016 with road projects

CUMBERLAND – This was the year that solutions to traffic issues began to finally emerge for Cumberland drivers, whether it was the state’s pledge to fast-track roundabouts coming to the Routes 295-114 interchange, the governor’s pledge to look at the sunken manhole covers and Broad Street flooding, or the study that will lessen hazards for One Mendon Road folks crossing over to the shopping plaza across the street.

The list of top stories in 2016 is varied. One common theme emerges, however, and that is Cumberland roadways.

True, the election gave us plenty to buzz about, but the serious conversation was the search for solutions in a congested town that’s outgrown its country roads.

This was also the year that hinted of an economic recovery robust enough to spark life into idled construction projects and launch new ones.

Along the way in 2016, Cumberland adopted the state’s first transgender policy, installed the town’s first solar farm zoning ordinance, and saw ground broken on the first Blackstone Valley Prep High School.

A new well system won major state approval, the public safety complex finally found a logical site, schools got $5 million in upgrades, and the town adopted a comprehensive plan that will govern growth through the next decade.

Here’s The Breeze’s list of the top 10 stories of the year.

1. Roundabouts approved.

The impact has yet to be realized, but the news was big: Two roundabouts, it was decided, are the answer to the frustrating congestion where Route 295 exits onto Diamond Hill Road, Route 114.

While shovels haven’t broken ground, the state signs are up and engineers are readying a massive redesign of this headache of a rush-hour intersection that will change daily life for drivers, especially on the town’s east side.

This is a $5 million project that will see construction start this upcoming spring, with a finish date in the fall of 2018. Along with the roundabouts will come improvements at Chapel Four Corners, where the roads will be better aligned and a turning lane created on Diamond Hill Road.

2. Peter Bradley takes Town Council helm.

The November election shook things up on the Town Council beginning with President Craig Dwyer having to hand over the gavel to Peter Bradley. Newcomers to the legislative board are Jim Metivier, Lisa Beaulieu and Tom Kane.

Already obvious is a 3-3 split among members that makes newcomer James Metivier the swing vote between alliances and leaves Mayor Bill Murray unable to forge ahead with the confidence of his predecessor when council support is needed.

In other election news, the town is sending Alex Marszalkowski to fill the House District 52 seat previously held by Karen MacBeth, while Sen. Ryan Pearson and Reps. Jim McLaughlin and Mia Ackerman retained their seats.

The school board welcomed newcomers Karen Freedman and Amy Goggin.

3. Public safety complex finds a new site.

The architectural team had already sketched an exterior look and was designing interior office space when this $12.5-million project at the corner of North Garden Street and Diamond Hill Road was halted in late summer and a new site explored.

Thanks to an out-of-the-blue proposal, Town Council members agreed in December to move the site across the street from the current police station to a lot that’s been privately held and never seriously seen as a contender during the frustrating 2015 search for a site.

The $650,000 price tag on the land added a new twist to the effort, but it’s proving to be cheaper than other construction options on North Garden Street.

4. Two pedestrian fatalities.

Carl John, an 18-year-old walking on May 1 at 1 a.m. along Bear Hill Road after a shift at the nearby Dunkin Donuts, was struck by a Cumberland woman who’s now facing felony charges for fleeing the scene.

Laura Belhumeur, 29, had been driving a white SUV on that road at the time of the accident. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident/serious bodily injury.

According to court records, she was arraigned on Dec. 8 and is scheduled for a pretrial conference in February in Superior Court before Associate Justice Susan McGuirl. Belhumeur is represented by attorney John Plummer.

Carl John’s death prompted an outcry over the town’s paucity of sidewalks on many of the town’s dark country roads.

The other incident, which occurred in January, took the life of Pawtucket resident Irene Wilkinson, 81, in front of One Mendon Road. According to Deputy Police Chief Douglas Ciullo, the driver, Paul Carney, 29, of Marshall Avenue, was charged with having an obstructed view due to frost on his windshield, a misdemeanor that will be heard by the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal next year.

Carney, who remained on the scene, was found by police to have not been speeding, drinking or talking on a cell phone. He faces a fine and/or possible license suspension.

Wilkinson’s death prompted a review of the traffic in front of One Mendon Road and the Stop & Shop across the street. That review triggered the state’s promise – but no due date – for installation of a raised median island in the roadway to serve as a “pedestrian refuge area.” Additional pedestrian push buttons will be provided on the island and a flashing pedestrian warning sign will be push-button-activated to indicate when the walker should cross.

Among the other roadway issues in 2016: state officials agreed to consider fixing depressions in state roads caused by sunken sewer covers as well as studying flooding issues, while Cumberland spent $2.5 million to repave dozens of streets this past summer and fall.

5. A new high school in town.

Officials of the Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy ceremoniously broke ground on the charter school’s first high school on the site of the long abandoned Fair building supplies store on Jones Street in Valley Falls.

It’s expected to be built in time for 320 students in grades 9 to 12 to attend by August 2017.

According to BVP spokeswoman Jennifer LoPiccolo, the facility will have approximately 40,000 square feet and include 10 core classrooms, two science classrooms, an art room, music room, cafeteria, media center, gymnasium, administrative support spaces, field space to accommodate soccer, and parking.

The projected construction budget is $10.3 million. BVP will lease the building from Civic Builders with a purchase option after the first few years.

Blackstone Valley Prep is a network of six schools chartered by the Rhode Island Department of Education serving 1,600 students from Lincoln, Cumberland, Central Falls and Pawtucket in kindergarten to grade 11. Grade 12 will be added in the fall.

6. Apartment complexes multiply.

Reacting to millennials’ clamor for apartments rather than starter homes, multi-family projects moved forward on each end of town – Highland Hills in the Highland industrial park on the Woonsocket line and Naushon Mill on the Central Falls line.

Highland Hills is a 200-apartment complex at Highland Corporate Park that’s nestled into a trail-filled conservation area.

The 30-acre complex, which will eventually include four four-story buildings and some townhouses, is owned by A.R. Building Co., based in Pennsylvania. It’s the first of several apartment complexes in New England by this expanding firm that not only builds its projects, but also retains ownership and manages them.

This complex is coming in two phases, with the first two buildings having opened last fall and the second two opening this spring.

In Valley Falls, Bill Gately of Winchester, Mass., is the developer behind Naushon Mill, a plan to reinvent a condemned riverside mill as “a place for millennials to play, eat and occupy.” It sailed through the Town Council’s zoning approval process last summer.

When completed, he says, the 1904 Naushon Mill at 32 Meeting St. will feature not only apartments but also a restaurant and gym and other small businesses.

Few children are expected to live in the 75 or so units of 800 to 1,100 square feet, which will come with everything from granite counters to surround sound and telephones in the bathrooms.

Gately purchased the 4-acre property last spring for $180,000 by paying off tax liens and redeeming deeds held by both the town and former Valley Falls Fire District. The old textile mill itself has a total of 77,000 square feet. Thomas Conley of East Providence was the last owner.

7. Alternative energy site coming

The town’s first solar farm won permission to harvest the sunlight out near the corner of West Wrentham and Pine Swamp roads. Cumberland’s new ordinance, considered one of the strictest in the state, should make more developments possible as the state turns more and more to alternative energy sources.

Solar farm developers got the go-ahead for a special use permit that will allow solar panels to be constructed on a parcel of land zoned for agricultural use off West Wrentham Road.

The solar farm would take up about 5 acres of the nearly 32-acre property that fronts West Wrentham Road and Pine Swamp Road, and would be situated in the center of the parcel.

8. Transgender policy adopted

Debate was lengthy at the subcommittee stage, but in the end, the Cumberland School Committee readily adopted the state’s first policy addressing the needs of transgender students. Schools in town are now required to use the name and pronoun requested by a student, regardless of whether parents approve. Bathrooms and locker rooms will be assigned according to the gender the student identifies with.

School Committee member Mark Fiorillo, who headed up the subcommittee that worked on the policy language, commented, “Most of the time, this is a pretty thankless job. But this isn’t thankless, and I’m gratified to know we’re doing good work.”

9. Well water progress

A critical permit issued by the state Department of Environmental Management this year means the well project at Schofield and Franklin farms is moving forward. Huge savings will be realized, say officials, as well water begins to replace purchased water from Pawtucket or treated water from Sneech Pond.

DEM officials determined that construction on both the town-owned 72-acre Schofield Farm and 65-acre Franklin Farm presents only an insignificant alteration of wetlands, announced Water Department Supt. Chris Champi.

That news puts within sight – perhaps by December 2017 – completion of four new wells that will supply more than half of Cumberland’s daily water needs, while making it possible to turn off the Sneech Pond Reservoir and reduce to a trickle the water purchased from Pawtucket and Woonsocket.

Although the new well project will cost the town’s 8,100 water customers $6 million, the payoff is huge, Champi has stressed, because it’s secured at a fraction of the cost of either treating water or purchasing it.

10. Technology blossoms at CHS

STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and math – courses are multiplying at Cumberland High School, where students are racing drones, handling the repairs to the Chromebooks issued to every student, working with robots, learning to engineer while developing items for 3D printers and more. CHS Principal Alan Tenreiro noted this year that enrollment in STEAM classes has been huge; students are engaged and requesting more courses. Pre-engineering, robotics and biomedical classes are some of the program options available to students.

In other news:

• Also not to be overlooked in 2016, the pool complex was named for Bruce Calvert, who died on Jan. 26 at the age of 72. Calvert, who retired in 2010, had been the high school’s dedicated and popular swim coach for 37 years.

• Town Council members adopted their third budget, $93 million, without a tax increase, still managing to give schools an added $1.02 million. The 2.5 percent increase to schools was $600,000 shy of the school board’s request. Additionally, the town provided $187,000 of a $400,000 request for capital improvements.

• Separately, the mayor’s salary was elevated from one of the lowest among chief municipal leaders in Rhode Island at $67,800 to the more typical $88,000 beginning on Jan. 1, 2017. The increase, the first since 2003, will bring the town’s chief executive pay close to the state average and in the range of what similarly sized communities are paying.

• The fledgling Cumberland Fire District changed leaders late this year, after an election that saw its first chairman, Bruce Lemois, replaced on the board by Tim Hogan. Incumbent Cynthia Oullette is the board’s new chairwoman. Also new to the board are the former rescue director, Dana Jones, Robert Archambault, and Dr. Paul Santoro.

• Personnel changes around town this year included:

A new director of Planning & Community Development, Jonathan Stevens. A Cranston resident who served as an aide to U.S. Sens. John Chafee and Lincoln Chafee and U.S. Rep. Claudine Schneider, Stevens brings a resume dense with appointments, awards and consulting positions, including serving as an economic development adviser to Newport, a congressional liaison to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as well as many positions in the field of historic preservation.

The new director replaces Kelly Morris, an attorney who left to open her private practice in Cumberland.

As the year ended, Finance Director Brian Silvia announced that he’ll take the treasurer’s job in Warwick, his hometown. Silvia will earn about $97,000, the Warwick Beacon reported, compared with his Cumberland salary of $94,000. Cumberland’s pay grade is close to the median offered by Rhode Island communities, and Mayor Murray said late this year that he has about six applicants to replace Silvia.

The retirements of Capt. James Murphy and Det. Michael Strain opened the door to three promotions at the Cumberland Police Department this year: William Wilkie stepped up to the role of captain, Michael Ride was promoted to lieutenant and Jason A. Stacki to sergeant.

The Cumberland Fire District selected Cumberland native Diane Karolyshyn as its new finance director, replacing Tom Bruce, who has had health issues, in the role of managing the district’s finances.