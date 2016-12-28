Cumberland’s Parziale wins RIGA Women’s Player of Year Award

WARWICK – Cumberland’s Laura Parziale recently won the Rhode Island Golf Association Women’s Player of the Year Award at the annual RIGA banquet that was held at Valley Country Club.

Parziale, who is a member of Metacomet Country Club C in East Providence and Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence, amassed the most points for placing in RIGA tournaments this year. She won two tournaments and finished in the top five in seven other tournaments to score 687 points, 63 more than the next highest golfer.

Parziale and husband, Dean, also won the RIGA mixed team championship, and Parziale also won the Ocean State Golf Association Women’s State Amateur championship back in July.