Send us your ‘Little Breezers’ photos

There’s still time to submit photos of your little ones – newborn to age 4 – for The Breeze’s annual Happy New Year, Baby! picture package to be published on Jan. 11 and 12. The deadline is this Friday, Dec. 30.

There’s no charge to participate on these pages that will feature the youngest residents of the Breeze’s circulation area.

Email a photo along with the child’s full name, age and town of residence to contest@valleybreeze.com . Entries will be eligible for random drawings for great prizes. Questions: Call 401-334-9555 ext. 132.