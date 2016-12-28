‘Apples B. Ready’ helps kids prepare for emergencies

SMITHFIELD – A new mascot wants kids in Smithfield to learn about being prepared for emergencies and disasters. His name? Apples B. Ready.

The plush turtle mascot, worn by members of the town’s Community Emergency Response Team, debuted in September after the Smithfield Emergency Management Agency realized it needed a way to better engage children in the community.

Todd Manni, EMA’s director, spoke with The Valley Breeze & Observer about creating Apples and what his plans are for the big green turtle.

Who came up with the idea for a mascot and why?

(My) youngest son, Blaise, was the inspiration for an Emergency Management mascot. Since he was a toddler, he has always loved costumed characters. He gets so excited to see Mother Goose or a giant snowman at places like Storyland and Santa’s Village in New Hampshire. Locally, he looks forward to seeing “Max,” the recycling mascot, Sparky the Fire Dog, and even the SHS Sentinel. Watching him made a lightbulb go on, and I thought we could build a character with an emergency preparedness message for kids.

Why do you think engagement from kids was lacking?

Our job at Emergency Management isn’t waiting for an emergency to happen. In reality, some of the most important work we do comes before we are in the shadow of a storm or emergency. We put a lot of work into emergency preparedness actions, which include new and more effective ways to help citizens prepare themselves, their families, and their homes for an emergency. The “Make a Plan – Build an Emergency Kit – Stay Informed” emergency preparedness message (from the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and driven on the community level by local emergency management has application for everyone and that includes kids.

Annually, EMA participates in a half-dozen to a dozen public education outreach events throughout the town. We set up a table, hand out brochures, (and) people will stop and ask specific questions, but it has a very grownup feel to it all. Insert a giant green turtle handing out word searches and emergency preparedness scavenger hunts, and we are bringing the same message to kids in a different way.

What role does Apples B. Ready play in teaching kids about emergency preparedness?

Apples teaches kids that they, too, can limit the impacts of an emergency by being a ready partner. With the guidance of grownups, everyone has a job in getting ready for an emergency – regardless of how simple the task, getting ready is important and something for everyone. For example, my own children are 6 and 4 (years old), and they are responsible for making sure all our flashlights are in the right place at home and that they work.

How did you come up with the name “Apples B. Ready”?

I wanted the mascot to be both very Smithfield and very emergency management at the same time. Smithfield EMA’s patch insignia has an apple to represent the town’s agricultural history and the “Apple Valley” nickname. So “Apples” as a name just stuck. The “Be Ready” has been a nationwide emergency preparedness slogan for years so when we combined it together, “Apples B. Ready” had a nice ring to it.

Why a turtle?

During the Cold War, the Federal Civil Defense Administration created a cartoon to teach elementary school-aged children to duck and cover during a nuclear blast. The character’s name was “Bert the Turtle.” Emergency Management evolved from Civil Defense so when developing a mascot, we used a turtle. My parent’s generation remembers the duck and cover message so the turtle bridges a couple of generations relative to emergency preparedness messaging.

Why is it important to teach kids about emergency preparedness?

Taking the time and preparing for an emergency ultimately lessens the impact and consequences of a flood, hurricane, or other disaster. Being ready is being resilient and being resilient is empowering. It is important to teach kids that they too have the ability to help in getting their family prepared for an emergency.