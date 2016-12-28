Championships made 2016 extra special

With all the championship teams and phenomenal individual performances turned in locally this year, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a year with more sports highlights than 2016. Here’s a rundown of some of the accomplishments and moments that made this year a truly special one:

• Two local basketball stars, Smithfield’s Nate Patenaude and Scituate’s Brian Heston, joined their respective schools’ 1,000-point clubs. Heston also passed 2005 graduate Chris Birrell as the boys’ program’s all-time leading scorer.

• The Gallagher Middle School girls’ basketball team wrapped up its fifth straight undefeated Northern Division championship season with a 14-0 mark, and, in the process, extended its regular-season win streak (dating back to 2011) to 70 games. Unfortunately for Gallagher, that win streak came to an end in its 2016-17 season opener on Dec. 6, when the team suffered a 46-28 loss on the road to Ponaganset.

• The Smithfield High boys’ basketball team enjoyed a season for the ages, finishing in a tie for second place with Bishop Hendricken in the Division I standings at 14-2, a game behind La Salle Academy, as well as reaching the semifinals of the Division I playoffs and Open Tournament.

• The Scituate Middle School girls’ basketball team reached the state semifinals as the number nine team in the tournament. Scituate, which upset top-seeded Feinstein in the quarterfinals, concluded its season with a 13-4 mark.

• The Smithfield High girls’ indoor track and field team won its third straight Small Schools championship, as well as the 10th in the last 12 years. Kayla Ezeama, Meagan Malloy, and Sydney Bagus each won multiple events to help the Sentinels amass 155 points.

Speaking of Malloy, she delivered the best local finish at the state championship meet. The University of Michigan-bound senior placed third in the 20-pound weight throw (54-0.75) and fourth in the shot put (35-11.25).

• The top local swimmer at the RIIL Championships was Smithfield High junior Aaron McCutcheon, who placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (:53.84) and 500-yard freestyle (4:52.86) and helped two relay teams earn fourth-place finishes.

• Smithfield High senior Jenna Lamborghini placed seventh in the all-around with 34.675 points at the state championship meet. Lamborghini, a two-time Second-Team All-State selection who is no stranger to the RIIL meet, also placed fourth in the uneven bars (8.85).

• At the RIIL Wrestling Championships on Feb. 27 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy, Ponaganset 170-pounder Lucas Peckham and Scituate 132-pounder Richard Andrews placed sixth in their weight classes.

• The Ponaganset High boys’ hockey team swept the West Warwick/Exeter/West Greenwich co-op team in the best-of-three Division III championship series for its first title in 16 seasons. The Chieftains, who posted 2-0 and 3-1 victories, ended their season with a 21-1 mark.

• North Scituate’s James O’Reilly was inducted into the Rhode Island Road Runners’ Hall of Fame.

• The Providence Gridiron Club named Smithfield High’s Chris Branch the Division IV Coach of the Year.

• The Ponaganset High boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams made their RIIL debuts in Division III, and while the girls posted a 3-11 record, the boys exceeded expectations by netting an 8-6 mark and earning a spot in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, thanks to a 15-9 win over Scituate in a “play-in” game for the eighth and final seed. In the quarterfinal round, the Chieftains nearly upset undefeated (and soon-to-be champion) Burrillville, but suffered an agonizing 7-6 loss.

• Two of the greatest female student-athletes in Smithfield High history, Sara Fabrizio and Sue Reposa, were inducted into the RIIL Athletic Hall of Fame. Fabrizio was a four-year standout in girls’ tennis, softball, and basketball who went on to play tennis at Villanova University, and Reposa was also an outstanding athlete on the girls’ basketball and outdoor track and field teams who not only helped Smithfield win the first RIIL girls’ hoop championship in 1972, but also the state’s first track and field title that spring.

• Smithfield native and Cumberland High baseball coach Andy Tuetken was named the RIIL Male Coach of the Year after leading the Clippers to the state finals in 2015.

• Smithfield High senior tennis star Sam Miller reached the finals of the RIIL Singles Championships, only to suffer a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Barrington’s Jason Scanlon.

• Signing National Letters of Intent during the late winter and early spring were Ponaganset High baseball star Josh Greene (D-I St. John’s University), Smithfield High track and field standouts Alyssa Colbert and Chloe Holowachuk (D-I University of New Hampshire), Jaden McCarthy, an All-State sweeper on the Sentinels’ girls’ soccer team (D-I Bryant University), and Juliana Romeo, a center fielder on the Sentinels’ softball team (D-II Bentley University).

• The Smithfield High golf team posted a 12-2 record that allowed the Sentinels to share the North Division regular-season title with Lincoln and Cumberland.

• The Smithfield High girls’ outdoor track and field team repeated as state champions, and did so in dramatic fashion by getting a fourth-place finish from the 4x400 relay team of Grace Beaudry, Cassidy Bissitt, Chloe Holowachuk, and Ashley Nicholson in the meet’s final event. That helped the Sentinels end the meet with 62 points, just two more than second-place North Kingstown.

Also among the meet’s highlights were the two victories turned in by Colbert, who won her third state title in the javelin with a school-record throw of 130-7 and went on to capture the discus in 127-7, and Rohey Jobe, who captured the triple jump in 36-5.75.

A weekend earlier, the Sentinels had won their fourth straight Class C championship (and 12th in the last 14 years), as Colbert scored 36 points by winning the shot put, discus, and javelin and placing third in the hammer.

• A 54-year wait came to an end for the Ponaganset High baseball team, which won the Division II championship by posting a 4-1 victory over the Prout School in the third game of their best-of-three title series at McCoy Stadium. The Chieftains went 15-3 to earn a share of the regular-season title with Tiverton and 5-1 in the postseason, a record that included a pair of wins over defending champion Mount Saint Charles in the double-elimination regionals.

• The Scituate High boys’ tennis team put the finishing touches on an undefeated season by defeating Providence Country Day, 4-1, in the Division III championship match at Slater Park. The Spartans went 16-0 for the program’s third perfect season, joining the school’s 1997 and 2011 squads.

• The Gallagher Middle School softball team reached the Final Four of the state playoffs as the 16th seed. Gallagher, which went 5-5 during the regular season, but 3-1 in the postseason, had upset top-seeded (and undefeated) North Cumberland Middle School in the opening round, 8-6.

• Ponaganset sophomore Gianna Rao earned two All-American accolades at the New Balance National Scholastic Championships. The track and field star placed fourth in the 20-pound weight throw (55 feet, 4.25 inches) in the indoor meet that took place in March in Manhattan, N.Y., and three months later, finished sixth in the nine-pound hammer throw (168 feet) at the outdoor meet in Greensboro, N.C. Rao also placed second in the hammer at the RIIL Outdoor Championships (173-4) and third in the weight at the New England Indoor Championships (54-0.25).

• Former Ponaganset High All-State runner Mike Macedo won the 42nd annual Glocester Fourth of July 5.5-Mile Road Race for the fourth straight year (and fifth time in the last six) in a time of 31:02.

• The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 15-year-old all-star baseball team captured the state championship and reached the title game of the New England tournament, only to suffer a 5-1 loss to Lynn, Mass. In the state playoffs, NP-Smithfield went 3-0, shutting out Cranston in the finals, 7-0.

• The Glocester Little League’s Junior Division all-star team repeated as District IV champs by rolling to a 17-1 mercy-rule victory over Cumberland in the finals. Glocester outscored its competition in the tournament, 34-2.

• Scituate reached the best-of-three Connie Mack state finals, but suffered 1-0 and 3-1 losses to the Slocum Baseball Club. Scituate concluded its season with a 19-4 record.

• KFC repeated as North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth champions by sweeping its best-of-five championship series with LL Data Design LLC. Morgen Doughty and Randall Hien were named the co-MVPs of the series.

• The Smithfield Storm U8 girls’ soccer team posted a 28-0 record that saw the team win all five of the tournaments it played in, including the state tournament.

• Chepachet’s Sadie Campanella, who was the senior captain on the Rhode Island College women’s tennis team, concluded her sensational career by winning the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) Jill Craybas Award, signifying her as the R.I. Women’s College Player of the Year.

• Signing National Letters of Intent during the spring were Scituate baseball star Sam Owens (D-I Bryant University) and four-time Smithfield softball All-Stater Ally Beaton (D-II Assumption College).

• The Smithfield High girls’ cross country team captured its fifth class championship in the last six seasons by cruising to the Class C crown on Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course. Bagus (19:47), Una Treanor (19:51), and freshman Ashlyn Maio (20:35) captured the top three places to highlight the Sentinels’ 30-point performance, which easily topped second-place Prout (65).

• Four Smithfield residents earned All-State honors at the RIIL Cross Country Championships. In the boys’ race, Joe dosReis, a La Salle Academy sophomore, earned First-Team honors by placing fifth in 16:14.33. In the girls’ race, Treanor was a Second-Team pick, as she finished 10th in 19:37.09, and Sydney Bagus (17th, 20:01.60) and Bay View Academy senior Sarah Bain (22nd, 20:04.7) landed on the Third Team.

• The Gallagher Middle School girls’ soccer team captured its third straight Northern Division title by posting a 12-0 record that saw Gallagher outscore its opponents, 50-6, and the Scituate Middle School girls’ soccer team, which went 9-3, earned a share of the Central-West Division championship with Wickford.

• Smithfield’s Julie Reddy, a senior captain on the Rhode Island College women’s tennis team, wrapped up her collegiate career in style by winning her 100th career match and becoming the Anchorwomen’s all-time points leader with 77.5.

• The Scituate High girls’ soccer team captured its final 13 games of the season to win the Division II championship, its first title in a decade. Sam Oster scored on a penalty kick 15:17 into the game to help lift the Spartans to a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Burrillville. Scituate had suffered a 1-0 loss to Burrillville on Sept. 20 before rattling off its win streak and ending its season with a 16-1-1 record.

• The Scituate High girls’ volleyball team, which was back in Division II after spending the previous two seasons in Division III, reached the D-II championship match, but was swept by undefeated Cranston East by scores of 25-13, 25-15, and 25-19.

• North Scituate resident Joe Picano was inducted into the Providence Gridiron Club Hall of Fame.

• Five local runners on the Sentinel Striders, John Pagliaro, Matt Vinacco, Bain, Bagus, and Treanor, earned All-American cross country honors at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in Hoover, Ala.

• The Gallagher Middle School boys’ cross country team placed third in the team standings at the boys’ state championship race, as did Scituate’s Lily Borin in the girls’ race.

• After an outstanding amateur boxing career, Smithfield welterweight Anthony Marsella Jr. entered the pro ranks and went 3-0, with the last two victories resulting in first-round knockouts at Twin River.

• Matt Besser, a senior co-captain on the Woonsocket/Scituate co-op hockey team, scored the 100th point of his high school career in the opening weekend of the 2016-17 season.

• The Ponaganset High wrestling team stunned four-time defending state champion Bishop Hendricken in its Division I dual-meet opener, 43-30. The Hawks hadn’t lost a meet since the 2011-12 season.