Douglas Lumber hosts electronics recycling drive with Goodwill

SMITHFIELD – Douglas Lumber, 125 Douglas Pike, will sponsor an electronics recycling drive beginning Monday, Jan. 9, and continuing through Saturday, Jan. 21.

All electronics will be accepted with the exception of CRT monitors and printers. Donated items do not need to be in working condition.

The funds raised from donated electronics and textiles will be reinvested in the training programs offered by Goodwill Industries of Rhode Island, furthering its mission to provide job training opportunities for youth and adults with disabilities and other barriers to employment.