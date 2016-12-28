New division, same success for Chieftains

Win over N.K. keeps hockey team tied for top spot in II-North

HARRISVILLE – After capturing the Division III championship last season, the Ponaganset High boys’ hockey team has moved up to Division II, and after a month of action, the Chieftains have put in a very good showing, posting a record of 4-1-1 that has them tied for first place in the Division II-North standings with Coventry.

Last Friday night, the Chieftains defeated North Kingstown, 3-1, at Levy Rink in what was a physical matchup.

“They’re responding,” Ponaganset head coach Dan Morin said of his players. “It took us one or two games to catch up with the speed of a higher division, but they are responding, working hard in practice, and doing the things they are supposed to be doing.”

The Chieftains, who were in action this week at the Burrillville Winter Classic, suffered their lone loss in their first game against Toll Gate, a 5-1 defeat on Dec. 3, and two nights before their matchup with the Skippers, they battled Portsmouth to a scoreless tie.

Against N.K., the Chieftains got on the board right out of the gate, when 1:25 into play, Drew Briggs found Cam St. Amand for the goal. Fifty-five seconds into the second period, the Skippers tied the contest, but the Chieftains scored the go-ahead goal 2:35 into the third period, as Josh Dalessio got free on a breakaway and found the corner of the net, beating goalie Maximus Macchioni. With 8:44 to play in the game, Nathan Watts scored an insurance goal. with the assist going to Jacob Lincourt.

“The boys played three good periods of hockey,” Morin said.

Morin said that he has several returning players this year, along with the MVP of the Division III championship series, Curtis Briggs, who stopped 32 shots in the win over the Skippers. He has stopped 150 of the 158 shots he faced this season.

“With a goalie like that, he puts you in a position to win the game,” Morin added.

This season, the Chieftains are led by their senior captains, Dalessio, a forward, and Tommy Caine, a defenseman. Since they are playing in a higher division, the Chieftains also have a different style of play this year, and Morin said that they have to focus more on speed, as well as being on the puck, adding that “it’s a lot less watching and more moving.”

The Chieftains, whose other victories were 3-0 shutouts of Toll Gate and the Providence Country Day/St. Raphael Academy/Wheeler co-op team and a 4-2 win over South Kingstown, will return to league action on Friday, as they will host North Smithfield in a 7 p.m. game at Levy Rink.

“They have to come together and play as a team as we know they are capable of doing,” assistant coach David Plante said about the team’s expectations. “We should do well.”