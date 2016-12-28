North Scituate Library hosts Reboot U to help with organization

SCITUATE – The North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host a series of events titled Reboot U throughout the month of January. These programs are designed to help people get organized and set goals for the new year.

Stop by the library any time in January to share your goals and sign up for a program that will help you achieve them. Whether you want to lose weight, commit to a creative project or find romance, the library wants to hear about it. The theory: sharing your goal might help you stick to it. In addition, the library is hosting weekly classes related to common new year’s resolutions.

• Reboot U: Paper Management

Thursday, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Organizing in RI will help you get your paper clutter under control permanently. Call the library at 647-5133 to register.

For a full calendar of events, visit www.scituatelibrary.org .