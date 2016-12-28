Sara Bella Jewelry will move to Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – The owners of Smithfield-based Sara Bella Jewelry completed their purchase of the old Grand Manor at 58 Walcott St., Monday, making way for the company to move to Pawtucket.

Darlene Brien, who owns the business with her fiancé, Jonathan Ball, purchased the 6,275-square-foot building for $500,000, well below a previous asking price of $795,000. Brien said the two are excited to bring their high-end fashion jewelry company to downtown Pawtucket. She said they expect to bring 20 employees initially and add another six to 10 more over the next year.

The owners have “awesome plans for 2017,” said Brien. They expect to be open in the new location by Jan. 2.

“It’s sensational, it’s iconic I can’t say enough about it,” she said of the building, adding that she and Ball are excited to restore a landmark that had fallen into disrepair over time.

There are 32 parking spots on the property, perfect for the 30 or so employees who will work there, said Brien.

Brien and Ball purchased the building from Edith Marra “as is,” meaning they’re responsible for all upgrades.

“There’s a lot of ‘as is’ to deal with,” said Brien, laughing.

The couple plan to tackle the project “in bite-sized pieces,” as there’s a lot of work to be done to make the interior amenable to a “workable business,” said Brien. There’s mold in the basement and plenty of other issues that will likely crop up, she said.

The building has an ideal layout for what the company needs, said Brien, and “great bones.”

She said the owners are bringing in a new international brand manager from England and working with a new public relations firm to help “put Pawtucket on the map” for jewelry.

Sara Bella Jewelry, which was named for Jonathan Ball’s grandmother, specializes in “office to evening” jewelry. The jewelry produced there is “a beautiful product” with a great design team behind it, said Brien, whose brother Jon is a member of the Woonsocket City Council.

Brien said she’s been nothing but pleased with the way the city has helped the owners, from a “brilliant” relocation incentive program offered by the Pawtucket Business Development Corp. to the work of economic and cultural affairs officer Herb Weiss to follow up and answer questions.

Weiss said the whole process of finding a place that worked took about 16 months.

“This is an example that economic development doesn’t happen in a day,” he said.

The owners moved from Smithfield in part to be in a signature property located right on Route 95, where an estimated 150,000 cars pass each day, said Brien. She said she feels “overwhelmed and very blessed” to be part of bringing the prominent building back to life.

The Grand Manor was once known as the Pitcher-Goff House, a historic house in the Quality Hill neighborhood. The home, with its eclectic architectural elements, was built in 1840 by Elias Pitcher, a manufacturer of cotton textiles. The Goff family, prominent industrialists, donated the home to the local chapter of the American Red Cross in 1922, and it later served as headquarters for the Boy Scouts before housing the Rhode Island Children’s Museum starting in 1970.

The property is valued at $424,700 in the city’s tax rolls.

The building, complete with a 2,000-square-foot carriage house, has been used as a headquarters for various nonprofits, and was most recently a venue for private events.