The Scituate stories that headlined 2016

1. “The Independent Men” take over Scituate Town Council

In a political shake-up in Scituate this fall, four candidates with no governing experience, who ran unaffiliated and dubbed themselves “The Independent Men,” won seats on the seven-member, at-large Town Council.

While all seven incumbent Republicans ran for re-election, three won enough votes to keep their seats: Brenda Frederickson, the second highest vote-getter; David A. D’Agostino, who placed sixth; and Town Council President Charles Collins, who came in seventh.

The top vote-getter was independent Nicholas Izzi, who owns Country Plaza in Hope Village. Other independents who won are Scott Amaral, who placed third; Michael Payette, fourth; and John Mahoney, fifth.

Speaking with The Observer during the campaign season, Izzi said that one of his goals was to restore “the much needed faith and trust in our elected officials,” adding that, “The GOP had become entrenched and our town’s bottom line suffers. Unbalanced and unchecked power is never good.”

Mahoney, a residential home builder who has a pending lawsuit against Scituate’s building inspector David Provonsil, told The Observer, “We wanted to stop the abuse of closed-door session meetings by the current administration and have it open and transparent for all to see.”

Incumbent Republicans who failed to win this election include John Winfield, who was serving as the council’s vice president, Kathleen Bianchi, David Campbell, and William Hurry Jr.

In addition to the seven Republicans and four independents, three Democratic candidates ran for a spot, but none secured enough votes to make it onto the council.

Two new members joined the five-member, at-large Scituate School Committee, including independent Carolyn Dias, director of business services for the School of Continuing Studies at Roger Williams University, and Republican James Scacco Jr., a political science student at Roger Williams University.

Four candidates ran for two seats. Incumbent Democrat Jean Esposito did not secure enough votes to keep her seat, and incumbent Marylou Umbriano chose not to seek re-election this year.

Also in Scituate, incumbent Republican Nicholas Kettle kept his District 21 State Senate seat, defeating Democratic challenger Margaux Morisseau, while Republican challenger Robert Quattrocchi defeated Democratic incumbent Michael Marcello for the House District 41 seat.

In other contested Scituate races, Republican incumbent Town Treasurer Theodore Przybyla defeated Democrat challenger Sharon Johnson; Republican incumbent David M. D’Agostino kept his town moderator seat by defeating Democrat Marco P. Schiappa; and incumbent Republican Joseph Adam Steiner III beat Democratic challenger Neal Drobnis to keep his position as Scituate’s director of Public Welfare.

2. Planning Board OKs initial development plans for Hope Mill property

In October, the Scituate Planning Board unanimously gave the go-ahead to proceed with preliminary plans for a development project at the vacant Hope Mill site off Route 116, despite some objections from residents.

The project, led by Massachusetts-based Paramount Development Group, seeks to add approximately 118 “workforce,” or low- and moderate-income, apartment units plus an additional 75 “market rate” units on the 38-acre property.

For more than a decade, the property, located mostly on Main Street in Scituate with 7.5 acres in Coventry, has been vacant. Previous proposals for developing the property had failed.

The mill complex was built in 1806 and consists of roughly 10 stone, brick, and wood-frame buildings.

The project is expected to be 90 percent residential with a possible museum and office spaces included in the rehabilitated structure, as well as an additional two buildings.

The redevelopment will cost an estimated $56 million. Representatives from Paramount, which specializes in rehabilitating historic and abandoned landmark properties, said the project will maintain the mill’s historic character.

Earlier in the year, Portland, Maine-based BMP LLC, a group associated with Paramount, paid $1.28 million for the site. Rhode Island Superior Court approved a purchase and sale agreement in January because the site was in state receivership, according to court documents.

At the Planning Board meeting in October, several residents questioned whether the project would bring increased traffic to the area and put more students in already full classrooms.

Representing Paramount, Attorney Joseph Shekarchi, of Shekarchi Law in Warwick, said that the apartments are aimed at “empty nesters,” with 75 percent as two-bedroom units and no three-bedroom units planned.

3. Plans for Caito Field renovation move forward

Looking to next year, the Scituate School Department hopes to move forward with renovations at multiple schools that includes a $4.2 million renovation of the high school’s Caito Field, which is currently closed.

Earlier this month, school leaders met with the Rhode Island Department of Education as they worked on an application requesting 35 percent funding for the projects. Related to the upgrades, voters could be asked to approve roughly $10.2 million in a special election, Supt. Lawrence Filippelli told The Observer.

Working with Robinson Green Beretta Architects, school leaders will finalize the list and, with the Town Council’s approval, submit a Stage 2 application to RIDE by February, he said.

While a lot of the work relates to infrastructure needs such as a roof, windows, and heating systems, the biggest item is the $4.2 million for Caito Field.

Plans for the field include a low-maintenance artificial turf, new bleachers, a brand-new track, retaining wall and new lighting, as well as relocating the school’s septic system.

Relatedly, final improvements were made earlier in December to a practice field that will accommodate athletics – except football – until Caito is finished.

Caito Field was closed this spring because the land was overused and worn down to dirt and debris, which created unsafe conditions for student-athletes.

Created earlier this year, an advisory committee – named the investigative committee for the renovation/construction of town sports fields – was charged with looking for alternative locations for a sports field, as well as different types of fields.

After reviewing several local field options and presenting its findings to the School Committee and Town Council, a decision was made to create artificial turf at Caito and revamp the practice field as a short-term solution.

The installation of new fill, sod, and an irrigation system at the practice field cost $155,000, The Observer reported. JTL Landscaping of Johnston performed the work at the field.

The updated practice field should be available to students in June 2017 and team sports next fall.

4. Scituate Art Festival celebrates 50th anniversary

The iconic art festival that transforms the village of North Scituate every Columbus Day weekend celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, though organizers of the event didn’t plan anything big for the occasion.

Each fall, thousands of visitors flock to North Scituate to view and purchase artwork in many different mediums – from glass and fiber art, to photography, to oil and watercolor paintings, and much more.

This year’s festival featured more than 200 art and craft exhibitors from across the United States and Canada, as well as 15 antique dealers, live musical acts, and food vendors.

The art festival has grown significantly since its beginning in 1967. That year, the first Scituate Art Festival took place with 12 local artists showcasing their work.

Madalyn Drew, who is now in her 90s, formed a committee with three other people and sent flyers around Scituate advertising the one-day art show. Drew told The Observer that about 500 people attended that first festival. The committee made about $500, which went toward restoring the 1831 First Congregational Church building, the center of the festival, which had been abandoned in the 1940s.

While it wasn’t complete in time for this year’s art festival, committee members have been trying to document and preserve the festival’s history in a video project. Festival committee member Kathleen Penczar has been working to collect old photographs and people’s stories about the event throughout the years.

5. Scituate welcomes new superintendent, assistant superintendent, and SHS principal

The year brought a change in top-level administrators in the Scituate School Department, as longtime Supt. Paul Lescault retired in June after serving 30 years in the district – 23.5 years as superintendent.

Taking over for Lescault was Lawrence Filippelli, who previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent since 2009. Prior to that role, Filippelli was a history/social studies teacher at Scituate Middle School and Scituate High School from 1999 to 2002; assistant principal of Scituate Middle/High School from 2002 to 2004; and principal of Scituate Middle School from 2004 to 2009.

“I have loved being part of the Scituate community for the past 16-plus years,” Filippelli told The Observer in March.

Assuming the role of assistant superintendent once Filippelli moved up the ranks was another familiar face.

Michael Sollitto, who served as Scituate High School’s principal since 2008, was appointed to the position in April. Before working in Scituate, he worked in the Providence School Department from 1995 to 2008.

“I am absolutely thrilled to continue to be part of the team here in Scituate,” Sollitto said last spring.

Replacing Sollitto as the high school’s new principal was Michael Hassell, a graduate of Scituate High School and former band director at the school. Hassell left his position as an assistant principal at Smithfield High School to take on the new role.

Speaking of Filippelli and Sollitto, Hassell said last spring, “They are some of the most well-respected educators in the state, and I know I will learn from them both.”

Before becoming an assistant principal in Smithfield in 2014, Hassell was an instrumental music teacher from 2005 to 2008 for students in grades 6 to 12 at Scituate Middle School and Scituate High School.

All three educators began their new jobs in July.