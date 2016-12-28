Scout raises funds for Backpack Program

SMITHFIELD – Eagle Scout candidate Kyle Hebert raised $1,115 with a bake sale at Saint Philip Church. Proceeds from the sale went toward the Backpack Program run by the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

The Backpack Program is an ecumenical program of Saint Vincent de Paul (Saint Philip Conference), the Greenville Baptist Church, and Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church. Each week 53 backpacks are loaded with food selected by students at the San Miguel School and Saint Patrick’s Academy in Providence.

Volunteers pick, pack, and deliver food to low income students to help allow them to concentrate on their education instead of worrying about if they will have enough to eat.

Organizers say thanks to Hebert’s effort, the program will provide food through the end of the school year. Hebert’s older brother David constructed shelving in the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry four years ago to earn his Eagle Scout status.