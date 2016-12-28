Smithfield Public Works lists winter reminders

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Department of Public Works is offering some winter reminders for town residents.

• Watch for and follow parking bans in effect December 2016-April 2017.

• Remove basketball hoops from streets and edge of property.

• Do not plow or shovel snow into town roadways.

• Prepare for proper placement of your trash and recycling carts on snow days.

• Live Christmas tree pick up is Jan. 3-7, and January 9-13. Please remove all ornaments, garland and tinsel.

• Holiday trash and recycle schedule is in effect for Jan. 3-7 (New Year’s Day) and Jan. 17-21, (Martin Luther King Jr. Day).