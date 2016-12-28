The top 10 Smithfield stories of 2016

Smithfield saw another heated political season in 2016 that resulted in Republican control of the previously Democrat majority Town Council. Nasty political ads from both parties appeared in The Valley Breeze & Observer every week this fall leading up to the election.

On the school side, an audit completed over the summer concluded that 11 Smithfield High School students who were academically ineligible had participated on various sports teams during the 2015-2016 school year. As a result, the school’s athletic program was placed on probation by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.

Also this year, the high school hosted a weekend-long celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary. Past and present students, staff, and administrators gathered for three days of events, musical performances, and games.

And people driving down Pleasant View Avenue watched as the police station was renovated, as part of an expansion project that will double the size of the outdated building. Most of the construction work on the voter-approved project took place this year, and is slated to be completed in February.

Here’s a look at some of the top stories of 2016.

1. Election results in new faces on newly GOP-held Town Council

Two political newcomers secured seats on the five-member Smithfield Town Council, with former Council President Bernie Hawkins and former Councilman Gregory Tocco losing their bids for re-election this year.

Incumbent Democrat Suzy Alba and incumbent Republicans Alberto LaGreca and Maxine Cavanagh were joined by Democrat T. Michael Lawton and Republican Paul Santucci, who was the top vote-getter in November’s election.

Alba, who served as the council’s vice president prior to the election, was the third highest vote getter in the Democratic primary and second highest in the general election. In November, LaGreca placed third; Lawton, fourth; and Cavanagh, fifth.

With three Republicans and two Democrats, the Smithfield Town Council switched back to GOP control with newcomer Santucci assuming the role of president. The 2014 election had seen a shift from a Republican-led council to a Democrat majority, with Democrats Hawkins, Alba, and Tocco serving alongside Republicans LaGreca and Cavanagh.

During the general election, Hawkins, who served on the council from 2006 to 2008 and 2010 to 2016, placed seventh. He came in fifth in the Democratic primary election in September.

Tocco, who was first elected in 2014, did not make it past the primary election where he placed sixth, or last, out of all the Democratic candidates. The top five winners moved on to the general election. Over the course of his two-year term, Tocco – the son of former Democratic Town Council President Stephen Tocco who was ousted from his seat in 2007 – switched political parties several times. He ran this year as a Democrat but did not have an endorsement from the town’s Democratic party. In 2014, Tocco ran with the Democratic party’s backing.

The five-member Smithfield School Committee maintained a 3-2 Republican majority following the general election, with Republican Chairman Sean Clough securing the most votes, assuring another four-year term. Clough was first elected to the committee in 2012.

One newcomer, Democrat Cheryl Hirst-Hodgins, joined the school board after securing the second highest number of votes. She replaced Republican Kellie-Ann Heenan, who was first elected in 2012, served as vice chairwoman from 2014 to 2016, and decided to not seek re-election this year.

Also serving on the School Committee are Democrat Virginia Harnois, Republican Rose Marie Cipriano, and Republican Brent Barrows, who are all in the middle of four-year terms.

Barrows, who is serving his first term on the School Committee, ran this election season for the District 22 State Senate seat but lost to incumbent Democrat Stephen Archambault, who was first elected to the position in 2012.

In addition to Archambault, Democrat incumbent Thomas Winfield won re-election to the House District 53 seat, where he’s served since 1992. Incumbent Gregory Costantino, a Democrat, also won re-election to the House District 44 seat, where he’s served since 2012.

2. Another nasty campaign season in Smithfield

The past election season saw a flurry of negative campaign ads from both major political parties in town, and almost no candidate was spared from the mudslinging.

Harsh attacks were even targeted at town officials and employees.

And one Democratic candidate, saying he was “embarrassed” and “ridiculed” by a political ad, filed a lawsuit against the Republicans who created it.

In a full-page ad attacking the Democratic party in the Oct. 20 edition of The Observer, the Republican party writes, “Democrats make personal attacks while Republicans raise issues.” The ad then makes a handful of accusations including calling out an “obese firefighter who is a danger to public safety & other firefighters.”

Smithfield Republican Town Committee Chairman James Archer alleged that the position was created and given to a relative of a major Democratic donor, calling it a “political hire,” The Observer reported.

Fire Chief Robert Seltzer responded to the ad, telling The Observer that’s not how the department does business. He said the man in question is not “obese” but “rugged,” adding that he went through the required training and passed. “He deserves to be a firefighter.”

Responding to one political ad published about him in The Observer on Oct. 6, District 22 State Sen. Stephen Archambault, a Democrat who won re-election, filed a defamation lawsuit against Archer and Brandon Bell, chairman of the Rhode Island Republican Committee.

Archambault said that an allegation that the previously Democrat-led Town Council hired him for $140,000 to prosecute Smithfield residents is false. The ad also claimed that Archambault was involved in the prosecution of Kevin Hawkins, former Town Council President Bernie Hawkin’s brother who was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014. The charges were later dropped, and Archambault has said that his alleged involvement in the case is a lie.

Bernie Hawkins, the most recent Town Council president who did not win re-election this year, was the target of several ads paid for by local and state Republican groups that called him out for a violation of the state’s Code of Ethics.

In January, Hawkins settled a complaint filed with the state’s Ethics Commission and paid a $500 fine for violating the state’s ethics code by applying for a position with the Smithfield School Department in 2013.

The Democratic president admitted to applying to a paid, full-time job as the director of buildings and grounds while also serving on the Smithfield Town Council.

He told The Observer in January that he didn’t realize he was breaking state law by applying for the job and added that if he had been offered the position, he would have reached out to the Ethics Commission for advice.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats ran several ads attacking Republican candidates, including Richard Poirier, former councilman and Zoning Board member, who has been cited by the town of Smithfield for unresolved zoning violations at his Stillwater Road property.

There is also outstanding litigation in Superior Court that claims Poirier allegedly operates a junkyard in a residential zone.

One ad placed in the Oct. 27 issue of The Observer reads “Got Junk? Council candidate Richard Poirier does and Councilwoman Maxine Cavanagh doesn’t care.” The ad contains photographs, including an aerial shot, of Poirier’s property.

In late 2015, Poirier was appointed to the town’s Zoning Board of Review as an alternate member for a six-month term.

Councilwoman Cavanagh, who won re-election to the council this year, voted for Poirier’s appointment, along with Councilman Gregory Tocco, who did not secure enough votes in the Democratic primary to move on to the general election. Councilman Alberto LaGreca, a Republican, also voted in favor of Poirier’s appointment. He was not mentioned in the ad.

Poirier told The Observer last winter that he didn’t agree with all the violations raised by the building official, but said he had been working to improve aspects of his property.

3. Republican-led council brings back Alves as solicitor

The newly GOP-controlled Smithfield Town Council brought back Edmund Alves earlier this month to serve as town solicitor, replacing Anthony Gallone, who was chosen by Democrats in 2014.

Alves, a partner in the law firm Blish & Cavanagh, had previously served 20 years as the town’s legal counsel before Democrats took control of the council in 2014.

The choice was met with criticism and objections from Councilwoman Suzy Alba, a Democrat, who said Alves in the past has charged an “exorbitant amount of money for a small community,” at more than $400,000 per year. She also said the attorney has shown a “conflict of interest” with some cases.

She listed fees paid to Alves in his last five years as solicitor: $471,000 for 2013-2014, $419,000 for 2012-2013, $454,000 for 2011-2012, $400,000 for 2010-2011, and $470,000 for 2009-2010.

Councilman Alberto LaGreca, a Republican, called Alba’s criticism “strictly political” and said that last year’s legal bills totaled $450,000. LaGreca and fellow Republicans Maxine Cavanagh and Paul Santucci voted to appoint Alves.

The council said it will put a $400,000 cap on annual legal fees.

As for her concerns about Alves having conflicts of interest in the past, Alba referenced a senior tax exemption given to former Republican Councilman Richard Poirier in 2011. She said that when Poirier’s bid for an exemption at his property on Stillwater Road was rejected because it produced rental income, Alves – appointed by Poirier and the Town Council – gave an opinion that the tax assessor grant him the exemption.

Alves responded, telling The Observer that “no special benefit” was given to Poirier, who ran unsuccessfully for a Town Council seat this past election. Alves said many people who have income-generating operations on their residential properties get the same treatment.

4. Smithfield High School athletic program placed on probation

After an audit conducted this past summer revealed that 11 academically ineligible students had participated in high school sports during the 2015-2016 school year, the school’s athletic program was placed on a three-year probation by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.

The school was also required to pay a $1,100 fine: $100 for each ineligible student.

As part of the probation, the school will have to send progress reports on an athletic program improvement plan to RIIL and remain in contact with the league. SHS Principal Daniel Kelley told The Observer that the probation is “not a huge implication.”

The audit, compiled by School Committee attorney Ben Scungio and his law group BRCSM LLP, followed a discovery this past spring that an academically ineligible student continued to play on the girls’ softball team, leading the team to forfeit 11 games including nine wins.

Of the 11 student athletes, nine played on varsity sports and two on junior varsity. Teams affected include boys’ basketball, tennis and lacrosse, and girls’ softball and outdoor track and field.

Kelley told the School Committee in August that no other teams will have to forfeit games from the past season.

Following the report, the School Committee unanimously approved a newly revised athletic policy, which hadn’t been updated since 2000.

According to the audit, there was no evidence that any head coach knew of any ineligible students. While coaches used to receive physical copies of their athletes’ report cards, a switch to digital report cards left coaches without a copy – leading to the miscommunication surrounding ineligible students, school officials said.

In November, the School Committee voted to keep high school boys’ basketball coach Joseph Bennett, whose team had at least one academically ineligible student play last year.

Rose Marie Cipriano was the only committee member to vote against Bennett, who has been at SHS for more than 20 years.

Kelley said that Bennett was not at fault, but the issue arose from a system failure. At the following School Committee meeting, Bennett defended himself against Cipriano, and said school administrators already took the blame for the situation.

5. SHS hosts big birthday bash

To celebrate a milestone year, Smithfield High School threw a 50th anniversary celebration that culminated in a weekend of festivities at the end of September, bringing together current and former students, faculty, and administrators, as well as members of the community.

Staff and volunteers spent a year planning events including a 5K road race, a golf tournament, alumni soccer games, and musical performances by the school’s chorus and band joined by alumni.

The weekend also featured a gala and the high school’s first Hall of Fame inductions at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Hall of Famers fell into three categories: athletic achievements, lifetime achievements, and a Green Star group honoring those who have put their lives on the line, such as veterans or police officers.

As a way of reflecting on the school’s 50 years of existence, a decades museum was created in the hallways of the high school to show how the building and the school’s culture has changed since the late ’60s.

Before Smithfield High School was built in the mid-1960s, Smithfield students attended other local high schools, including North Providence High School. The first class of Sentinels to graduate from Smithfield High School was in 1968.

6. New tax classification system seeks to lower town’s high tangible rate

With both Smithfield Town Council and Rhode Island General Assembly approval, the town of Smithfield adopted a new tax classification system this year, with the hope that over time it will lower the town’s tangible property tax rate – the third highest in the state.

Under the new four-class system of tax classification, town officials said, about 40 percent of residents and business owners were expected to see a decrease in their tax bills, while the remaining 60 percent would see no change or an increase.

The new rates for fiscal year 2017 are as follows: the residential real estate rate is $16.73 per thousand dollars of assessed value, the commercial real estate rate is $17.53, the tangible property rate is $60.74, and the motor vehicle rate remains frozen at $39.

The fiscal year 2016 rates were $17.57 for residential and commercial property, $61.23 for tangible property, and $39 for motor vehicles.

Also affecting tax bills this year, homes and businesses in town were revalued. Under the revaluation, on average, residential structures increased by 7 percent, while commercial buildings went up by 2.5 percent, the town’s tax assessor said.

The town is expected to receive about $56.7 million from the tax levy during FY 2017.

In February, Finance Director Randy Rossi and Tax Assessor Suzanne Kogut hosted a meeting with local business owners to discuss the proposal and hear feedback from those in the business community.

The plan, Rossi told The Observer in February, is to “help make Smithfield a more business-friendly community.”

7. Smithfield begins process of modernizing its Fire Department

The Smithfield Fire Department began moving forward with a plan to modernize and update the department and increase efficiency in responding to emergency calls across town.

As part of an initial step in this process, the Town Council this past fall unanimously approved a structural reorganization within the department. Before the plan was approved, the department was operating with two chief officers, Chief Robert Seltzer and Deputy Chief James Grenga. Under the reorganization proposal, two additional chief officers were added, so one would be on duty at all times to respond to emergencies, Seltzer explained.

Also under the plan, two captains were removed from administrative duties, reduced in rank to lieutenants, and placed back into active service.

The reorganization has an initial, one-time cost of $35,000, The Observer reported in October.

The proposal was recommended to the council by the Fire Department Study Implementation Task Force, a committee formed earlier this year to study and carry out recommendations from Cincinnati-based Kramer & Associates Group. The group has been meeting since May.

In January, Kramer & Associates presented a roughly 220-page study of its findings following a 4- to 5-month feasibility study of the Smithfield Fire Department.

“They generated a good road map for the future,” Seltzer told The Observer in January. “It gave us a good look at the department.”

One major conclusion of the study was a suggestion that the town add a fourth fire station in the area of Routes 116 and 7 to service a growing population near the Lincoln town line. Currently, the department has three stations at 607 Putnam Pike, 66 Farnum Pike, and 15 Log Road.

Response times to southern parts of town are, on average, 4 to 6 minutes. For areas in the northeast part of town, which includes Bryant University, the average response time can take closer to 11 or 12 minutes, Seltzer said earlier in the year.

8. Police station construction almost complete

Following a groundbreaking ceremony last December, the bulk of construction on a newly renovated Smithfield Police Department station has taken place this year. If everything goes according to plan, the station should be completed in February.

The $6.4 million project, approved by voters in 2014, will renovate and double the size of the department’s station on Pleasant View Avenue, built in 1972.

In September, Police Chief Richard St. Sauveur told The Observer that the project has been going smoothly and is likely to be finished on time and on budget.

The new 24,500-square-foot building will feature a bigger lobby and dispatch center, a community meeting room, as well as space in the lower level of the station for Smithfield’s Emergency Management Agency, led by Director Todd Manni.

Police Department employees chose not to work in temporary trailers during the construction, which resulted in people doubling up in office and break room spaces.

“Everyone’s had to sacrifice,” St. Sauveur told The Observer in the fall. “But we have fantastic employees excited about the expansion.”

9. Town assumes upkeep of outside school grounds

After several years of talks between the School Committee and Town Council, both parties approved a grounds maintenance merger this year, with the hope of long-term savings for both the town and School Department.

In February, School Committee members unanimously approved the agreement, under which the Smithfield Public Works and Parks Department will take care of outside school grounds at the district’s six schools.

The merger was set to give the School Department roughly $96,000 in gross savings, with $10,000 that can be used for educational initiatives, School Committee Chairman Sean Clough told The Observer last winter.

As part of the agreement, the School Department will also pay the roughly $32,000 cost for custodians to open school gyms on weekends for town-sponsored sports leagues, which the town had previously paid.

The merger had an initial net cost of approximately $25,000, Finance Director Randy Rossi told The Observer.

In April, the Town Council voted 3-1 in favor of the four-page agreement, with Councilman Gregory Tocco voting against and Councilwoman Maxine Cavanagh absent.

As part of the merger, duties include grass cutting on all school grounds, as well as upkeep to sports fields, pruning bushes and shrubs, mulching landscape areas, and several other related tasks. It does not cover capital improvement projects to facilities, snow removal, or the maintenance, repairs, replacement, or additions to existing sprinkler systems, exterior lighting, sidewalks, walking paths, bridges, parking lots, drainage or sewer systems, tennis court or basketball court facilities, the high school track, dugouts, bleachers, goal posts, fencing, playgrounds, and associated equipment.

School and town leaders said they plan to meet annually to review and make necessary changes to the plan.

10. Town sees several upgrades to recreation sites

The Smithfield High School track team can once again host meets and practice on their home turf after a new track was installed in June. Poor conditions prevented student-athletes from competing at the high school for several years.

The new track has a lifespan of three to five years before more repairs will need to be made. Supt. Robert O’Brien said over the summer that he was happy with the results.

Last year, the School Committee and Town Council approved a $94,000 bid to East Coast Sealcoating Inc. for repairs. Funds came from the School Department’s capital budget.

Across town, another sports-related project began in October when volunteers set to work on installing 16 lights around the Whipple Field sports complex, located off Fenwood Avenue, which includes three softball and two baseball fields.

The project saw several delays thanks to weather and raised water levels below the field.

Most of the materials were purchased from Connecticut-based Musco Sports Lighting for an estimated cost of $285,000, approved by the Town Council last fall. In April, councilors approved another project-related cost that’s not to exceed $125,000. Roughly $80,000 of that was for installing lighting controls, and the rest toward additional materials, according to town officials.

Local unions said that they would help with labor and installation.

Last year, then-Council President Bernie Hawkins told The Observer that leaders from the town’s sports leagues, specifically the Smithfield Girls Softball League and Smithfield Little League, had expressed interest in adding lights to the fields.