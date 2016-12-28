Andella’s Boulevard Meats closes

PAWTUCKET – Andella’s Boulevard Meats, a fixture on Armistice Boulevard, has closed its doors for the last time, according to owners Kevin and Jimmy Andella.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our store,” they said in a post Tuesday. “We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty throughout the years. It was our pleasure serving you. It has also been an honor to get to know you all.”

The owners are encouraging patrons to go to Michael's Meats in Cumberland, owned by Robie Bozek, to keep getting “the same quality meat cut fresh daily.” Kevin Andella purchased the Pawtucket location of Michael's Boulevard Meats from the Bozek family in 2010. The store at 627 Armistice Blvd. had been in business for more than 35 years at that point.

According to the owners, business has declined over the years. Prices on quality meats have risen, “and we can no longer compete with the big box stores.”

On a personal note, said the Andellas, their father died suddenly in November.

“It made us realize that we needed to focus on our family's needs,” they said, adding that 75-hour work weeks have been tough on Kevin.