Central Falls appoints Ruano as new police officer

CENTRAL FALLS – Stephanie Ruano, a recent graduate of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy, was sworn in as a new police officer Wednesday afternoon by Mayor James Diossa and Col. James Mendonca, chief of the Central Falls Police Department, before an audience of friends, family members, city and state officials and police colleagues.

Ruano, a city resident who is bilingual, holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Johnson and Wales University. She recently served the residents of Central Falls as a public safety dispatcher.

Mendonca congratulated the new officer on "completing the transformation from citizen to law enforcement officer.” The chief cautioned her to “never take action based on emotion. What a police officer does will have lifelong consequences to the citizens that officer is sworn to serve."

Added the chief, "an officer must never allow a victim to be victimized a second time due to poor police practices”.

Ruano will now embark on an intensive 10-week field training evaluation program, and upon successful completion, will bring the total number of officers in the department to 38.