Five injured in Woonsocket rollover accident

WOONSOCKET – Five people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle collision on Diamond Hill Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that caused one car to roll over.

According to police reports, the accident was caused by a 67-year-old man who drove his pickup truck through the intersection of Diamond Hill Road and St. Leon Street without yielding at the stop sign around 11 a.m. A Chevy Suburban collided with the pickup, and was then struck by a garbage disposal truck coming from the opposite direction, causing the Suburban to roll over.

Police arrived to find the five occupants of the rolled over vehicle – including three children – outside of the car. Two adults were transported to Rhode Island Hospital and the children, ages 5, 3 and 1, were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, all with non life threatening injuries.

The 67 year old male was cited on scene.