Clippers repeat as Roadshow Holiday Classic champions

Kolek brothers combine for 54 points, 12 three-pointers in 92-75 victory over Novans

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High boys' basketball team put on a shooting clinic on Wednesday night and Woonsocket High got a front-row seat to it.

The Clippers airmailed 16 three-pointers, six each coming from the Kolek brothers, Brandon and Tyler, en route to a 92-75 victory over the Villa Novans in the championship game of the 44th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln's Roadshow Holiday Classic at the Clippers' Wellness Center.

Brandon Kolek, a senior forward, earned his second straight Most Valuable Player tournament honor by producing arguably the best two-night performance in recent memory. After burying 40 points and adding 14 rebounds in the Clippers' tourney-opening 73-60 victory over Lincoln on Tuesday night, he scored 33 points at the Novans' expense, 27 in the opening half.

Tyler Kolek, a sophomore point guard, who along with Lincoln's Tom Beauchemin, returned to the Jim Marsland Memorial All-Tournament Team, ended up with 21 points. Sophomore center Jackson Zancan, who was also named to the All-Tournament team, added 19, and junior guard Zhamaine Henderson tossed in a dozen.

The Novans, who also lit it up from beyond the arc, nailing 11 three-pointers, also had four players score in double digits, including All-Tournament selections T.J. Cahill, a senior guard who finished with 21 points and five three-pointers, and junior guard Tyheem Gray, who scored 19. Junior Jaelin Jackson added 14 points and classmate Roger Bissonnette had 11.

The Clippers led for almost the entire night, taking a 10-3 lead in the opening 95 seconds of the game, before the Novans slowly came back to take their first lead, 21-20, on a three-pointer by Cahill with 9:03 to play in the first half.

But back-to-back three-pointers by Brandon Kolek gave the Clippers a 28-24 lead they never relinquished. Cumberland took its first 10-point lead (35-24) on a layup by Zancan with 5 1/2 minutes to play, and Brandon Kolek sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer from midcourt to give the Clippers a 50-33 command at the break.

The Clippers continued to have the hot hand in the second half, and by the midway point of it, they had scored 86 points and appeared to be on the verge of hitting the century mark. But head coach Gary Reedy opted to give his starting five the rest of the night off and his bench players some quality playing time.

The tourney title was the second in a row and eighth all-time for the Clippers, who had been tied with the Novans for the most in what has been the state's longest-running boys' basketball tournament.

In the consolation game, Tolman held on for a 61-60 victory over Lincoln that saw a long buzzer-beating three-point shot by Beauchemin clang off the side of the rim and the backboard. Four players had big games in this thriller: Tolman's Tedrick Wilcox (22 points), Lincoln's Nick Juckett (20), Beauchemin (18), and Tolman's Julius Cardoza (17), who sank a clutch three-pointer that snapped a 58-58 tie.