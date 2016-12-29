Foster man ID'd as victim of Connecticut crash

STERLING, Conn. – Connecticut State Police have identified the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon crash as Foster resident Donald Gould, 50.

According to reports, Gould was driving west on Route 14A around 1 p.m. when his pickup truck veered right off the road and struck a tree.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, but say Gould was not wearing a seat belt.