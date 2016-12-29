Robert H. Laflamme Jr. – Millville, Mass.

Robert H. Laflamme Jr, 53, of Main St., Millville, Mass., died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at home after a long illness.

Born in Woonsocket, son of Lois C. (Ravenelle) Laflamme of Millville, and the late Robert H. Laflamme Sr. He worked for Minute Man as a mechanic for several years, he also worked for the town of Millville Highway Department and as a custodian for the Senior Center. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 11020 in Millville obtaining the rank of Deputy Grand Knight and was soon to be in 2017, The Grand Knight. He was also a member of the Millville Senior Club. Robert enjoyed watching Nascar and his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Besides his mother, Lois, he is survived by his three children, Chad R. Laflamme and Brendan C. Laflamme both of Florida and Aaron J. “AJ” Laflamme of Millville. Three brothers, William R. Laflamme of Blackstone, Mass., Daniel C. Laflamme and Christopher A. Laflamme, both of Millville.

His funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. from the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 17 Lincoln St., Millville, Mass. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m.

