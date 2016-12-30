Lillian (Gracia) Battista – Cumberland

Lillian (Gracia) Battista, 75, formerly of Warwick, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Memorial Hospital of R.I. She was the wife of 52 years of the late John J. Battista.

Lillian was born in South Darthmouth, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alexandrina "Bella" (Pavao) Gracia. She is survived by her loving children Kathy Alvares and her companion, Steven Pagliaro, of Lincoln; Cheryl Voccio and her husband, Richard, of Hope; and John Battista and his wife, Stephanie, of Smithfield; her cherished grandchildren, Gregory and Kristina Alvares, Danielle and Ryan Voccio, Julia and Joseph Battista. She was the beloved sister-in-law of Jeannette Battista and Arline Iacobucci.

Before her retirement, Mrs. Battista was employed as a Utilization Review Specialist for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of R.I. for 15 years, previously employed as a Registered Head Nurse at Cranston General Hospital.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at 9 a.m. from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Calling hours Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m.