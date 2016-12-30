Neal Piggott – Cumberland

Neal Piggott, 71, of Cumberland, died on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Paula M. (Andreotti) Piggott, and the son of the late Herbert and Deborah A. (Nolan) Piggott.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: Kelley M. Piggott of Smithfield, Christopher Robert Piggott of Cumberland,and Neal Thomas Piggott of Arizona; his brother: Brian Piggott of Florida; his sister: Deborah Wolfinger of Providence; and his granddaughter: Tayla Piggott of Cumberland. He was also the father of the late Christopher Joseph Piggott and the brother of the late Alan Piggott.

Neal worked as a sales executive in instrumentation for the Foxboro Company (Invensys Systems, Inc.) until his retirement in 2013. As a retiree, he was a member of two golf leagues and spent hours perfecting his golf swing. He also regularly enjoyed hiking, cycling, and mountain biking with close friends. He is remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and quick wit.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at noon in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neal’s memory may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

