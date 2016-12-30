Odessa Lee Mazzei – Smithfield

Odessa Lee Mazzei entered heaven on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the age of 94. For the past nine years, she and her husband have lived at Brookdale Senior Living in Smithfield R.I.

Odessa (Miller) and Anthony Mazzei were married for 73 years. She was born in South Carolina to Margaret and Harvey Miller. Prior to moving to Brookdale, Odessa and Tony lived in Johnston for 45 years.

Odessa was a licensed practical nurse and worked in that field for many years. She then became a Tupperware manager and had a unit called Dess's Dynamos. This was an appropriate name as anyone who knew her knew she was a dynamo. She lived a life that inspired others to reach for their dreams.

She attended Trinity Baptist Church for many years where she sang in the choir and was Sunday School Superintendent. When she moved to Johnston, she was an active member of Greenville Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, Odessa is survived by two daughters, Barbara Noseworthy of Wilmington, Del., and Betty Udelsman of Spring Lake, N.J. She is the grandmother of Elizabeth Fitzsimmons, Caroline Noseworthy and Kristin Votta, and the great grandmother of Adam Fitzsimmons. Odessa is also survived by sisters Peggy Boone of California, Barbara Glass of Texas and Jackie Miller of North Carolina and a brother David Miller of North Carolina.

Burial will be at the R.I. Veteran's Cemetery in Exeter.