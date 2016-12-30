Suzette P. Carpentier – Woonsocket

Suzette P. (Eckles) Carpentier, 69, of Bradley St., died December 27, 2016, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Theroux) Eckles.

Suzette graduated from Woonsocket High School, class of 1965, and received a B.A. in Science from Rhode Island College. She also received Associates Degrees from several collages in law enforcement, foreign languages and liberal arts. For the past 27 years, Sue has worked as an analytic chemist, the last 14 years at Metalor Technology in Attleboro, Mass. Sue was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Woonsocket, and enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting, and traveling on cruises.

She is survived by her four children, Roger Carpentier, Jr. and Christopher Carpentier, both of Woonsocket, Elise DaCunha of East Providence and Andre Carpentier of Smithfield; two brothers, Richard Ackley of Woonsocket and Robert Ackley of Florida; a sister, Dolores Bourget of North Carolina and eight grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Joseph Carpentier.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Calling hours are Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.

