Anthony J. Dragon Sr. – Cumberland

Anthony J. Dragon Sr., 83, passed away on Dec. 26 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Dorcas J. (Lawton) Dragon.

Born in New Orleans, La., he was the son of the late Aristid S. and Laura (Heigle) Dragon Sr. He has resided in Cumberland for the past 50 years previously residing in Pawtucket.

Mr. Dragon was a devoted father and loving husband. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War.

Beside his wife he is survived by his three sons; Bruce S. Dragon of Cumberland, Carl D. Dragon of Pawtucket and Anthony J. Dragon Jr. of Vermont. One sister, Geraldine Wright, of New Orleans, La. Five grandchildren, Kirk, Rebecca, McKenzie, Cole, Tristan; two great-granchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Raymond P. Dragon, Althea M. Dragon and Aristid "Benny" S. Dragon Jr.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in his memory to American Heart Association, 1 State St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02908. Guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com