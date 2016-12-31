VIDEO: Preview Lincoln's new go-kart track, expected to open in January

LINCOLN – A go-kart facility, R1 Indoor Karting, is expected to open in Lincoln in January. The owners have released a preview video of what the facility will be like.

As previously reported bythe facility will open within the Collyer Business Center at 100 Higginson Ave. in town, where a 72,000-square-foot asphalt track with battery-operated carts is expected to be completed next month.

Mike Hezemans, a professional race car driver from the Netherlands and an operating partner for the venue, brings about 20 years of experience, and built his own indoor track in Holland “from scratch” in August 1995, he told The Breeze.

Michael Bromley, owner of the center, had described the race track venue as “first-class” and highly competitive

He called the venue “easily accessible,” as it’s located approximately one mile off Interstate 95, and near the Pawtucket line.

Within the facility will be an entertainment complex with a bowling alley, TVs displaying sporting events, VIP rooms for celebrations and parties and a restaurant.