Doris V. Arel – Woonsocket

Doris V. Arel, 94, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at The Holiday in Manville. She was the loving wife of the late Fernand J. Arel. They were married on Oct. 20, 1945, and shared almost 50 years together until his passing in 1995.

Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Armoza (Desmarais) Leclerc. She was a resident of Manville and Woonsocket for most of her life.

In her earlier years she was employed at the Manville Jenckes mill.

Doris was an avid bingo player and thoroughly enjoyed her many trips to Twin River and Atlantic City, New Jersey. She also participated in the St. Joseph and Precious Blood Senior citizens clubs. Doris was always ready to travel and have new adventures. She had a special place in her heart for the many dogs who she considered her furry friends.

Doris will be remembered as a devoted mother who cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a woman who spoke her mind and would “tell it like it is” to anyone within earshot.

She is survived by a son Normand F. Arel and two daughters Lorraine D. Leclerc and Mary Ann Machowski and her husband, David, all of Woonsocket. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sandra and Robert Leclerc, Melissa (Arel) Dufresne and Christopher and Corey Machowski and her great-grandchildren Megan and Richard Dufresne, Katrina Lacasse and Giselle Machowski.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Park Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Visiting hours are Monday, Jan. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thomas G. Cavanagh Memorial Fund, 97 Overhill Rd. Warwick, RI. 02818.

